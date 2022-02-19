Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

LeBron James Makes Declaration About Playing With His Son, Bronny

During All-Star weekend on Saturday, LeBron James confirmed how he will retire, even if the date is TBD.

While speaking in a one-on-one with The Athletic's Jason Llyod, James expressed his desire to play at least one year with his son, Bronny, and that he will play wherever his son is playing the year before he retires.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James said to The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny James is currently a high school junior at Sierra Canyon School in California. If Bronny follows a traditional, one-and-done prospect path, the earliest he can play in the NBA is at the start of the 2024-25 season.

SI Recommends

However, league commissioner Adam Silver said in 2019 that he plans on eliminating the one-and-done rule in the future. At the time, Silver said he and the NBPA needed to work out the details, and that the change was years away.

“There are a bunch of issues that need to be worked through between us and the players association, so it’s something we’re in active discussions about,” Silver said, via The Washington Post. “It’s a few years away, I think.”

If Silver gets rid of the rule before Bronny graduates high school, LeBron and Bronny could play together as early as 2023.

Still, no matter when Bronny enters the NBA, expect him and LeBron to form a father-son duo wherever he gets drafted.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 3, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Great Britain celebrates winning his sixth world championship after the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Confirms Return, Debunks Retirement Rumors

Mercedes’s 2022 car launch on Friday marked Hamilton’s first media appearance since the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

By Madeline Coleman
Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) dribbles towards Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena.
College Basketball

Florida MBB Upsets No. 2 Auburn to Boost Tournament Hopes

Auburn has not won in Gainesville since 1996.

By Mike McDaniel
In this June 7, 2013, photo, Michael Andretti, left, and his father, Mario Andretti, pose for a photo following a news conference at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas
Racing

Michael Andretti Applies to Field Formula One Team in 2024

Mario Andretti revealed on social media that his son applied to FIA and the entry checks all the boxes.

By Madeline Coleman
Naomi-Osaka
Extra Mustard

Naomi Osaka ‘Regrets’ Her Time at Tokyo Olympics

The tennis star plans to make the most of her experiences moving forward

By Madison Williams
Harry Kane celebrates goal for Tottenham against Manchester City.
Soccer

Harry Kane, Tottenham Stun Manchester City

Manchester City hadn’t dropped a Premier League game since October.

By Associated Press
James Bouknight
College Basketball

Bouknight Ejected Courtside at UConn-Xavier Men’s Basketball

The Hornets guard got kicked out of his seat for standing on the court.

By Daniel Chavkin
Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) shoots the ball against St. Mary's center Mitchell Saxen (10).
College Basketball

Five Takeaways from Men’s NCAA Top 16 Reveal

With just 22 days until Selection Sunday, the tournament selection committee gave us an early look at where teams stand.

By Kevin Sweeney
Alabama quarterback David Cornwell.
Extra Mustard

David Cornwell: Nick Saban’s Yelling Can Be A ‘Good Thing’

The former Alabama quarterback experienced Saban's yelling various times.

By Madison Williams