Cavaliers Promote Mike Gansey to General Manager From Assistant GM Role

The Cavaliers have promoted assistant general manager Mike Gansey to the GM title, the team announced Wednesday

The move comes in the wake of Kolby Altman’s ascension from GM to Cleveland’s president of basketball operations in January. 

“Mike has been an incredible resource to me and this organization and his work behind the scenes gives me great confidence that he is ready to take on more of a leadership role,” Altman said in a statement. “His community roots provides a unique perspective when evaluating players and the type of commitment needed to make a positive impact in Cleveland. I could not think of a better person to work alongside as we continue building this team toward sustainable success.”

Gansey has served as the Cavs’ assistant GM since 2017 and has contributed to the franchise’s resurgence in recent years. During his tenure, Cleveland has drafted lottery picks Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and has executed trades that landed All-Star center Jarrett Allen and former Pacers guard Caris LeVert.

Gansey, 39, first joined the Cavaliers in 2011. Before moving into the assistant GM role, he spent most of his time in a leadership role with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavs’ G League team. He earned NBA G League Executive of the Year award as the general manager for the Charge following the ’16–17 season.

An Olmsted Falls, Ohio, native, Gansey played collegiately for St. Bonaventure and West Virginia. He was named a finalist for the Oscar Robertson Award, the Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy before going on to play four seasons of professional basketball in Europe and the D-League. He retired in 2011.

