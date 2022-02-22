Former Pelicans guard JJ Redick criticized Zion Williamson on Tuesday for his “lack of investment” in the New Orleans organization.

During an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Redick, who retired from the NBA last September, blasted Williamson for not reaching out to CJ McCollum after the Pelicans traded for the veteran shooting guard.

“[It] shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organization, in the city,” Redick said of Williamson. “I get that [Williamson’s] hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league. A guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello.”

Redick, who played alongside Williamson in New Orleans from 2019 to ’21, didn’t stop there. He went on to express his concern about a “pattern of behavior,” from the former Duke sensation, calling him a “detached teammate.”

“This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again. And look, I was his teammate. I can describe him as a detached teammate,” Redick added. “That is an accurate statement. This is basic level of humanity being a teammate. Send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That is bar minimum that you have to do.”

Redick’s comments come after McCollum revealed that he and Williamson had not spoken directly since the trade. The 30-year-old shooting guard did say he was working on trying to set up a conversation with the young star.

Williamson has not played for New Orleans this season as he continues to recover from foot surgery. He was supposed to be ready for the start of 2021-22, but he reportedly suffered several setbacks during his recovery process.

Earlier this month, Christian Clark of the The Times-Picayune reported that Williamson could potentially require a second surgery on his foot. If that were the case, he could miss the remainder of the 2021–22 season.

Heading out of the All-Star break, the Pelicans are still in the playoff hunt at 22–36. New Orleans is two game back of Portland for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

