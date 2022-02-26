Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Legendary Pacers, Bradley Coach Dick Versace Dies at Age 81

The Pacers organization announced the death of former coach Dick Versace on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

Versace’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Versace coached the Pacers in parts of three seasons from 1988-91. He took over 19 games into the 1988-89 season, then was fired after 25 games in the 1990-91 season. However, in his only full season with the team in 1989-90, Versace helped the team go 42-40 and make the playoffs for just the third time in the franchise’s history.

SI Recommends

Previously, Versace coached at Bradley University from 1978-86. His overall record while there was 156-88. The team made the NCAA tournament twice in his tenure, making it only to the second round in 1986. They were also NIT Champions in 1982. Additionally, Bradley won three Missouri Valley Conference championships and two MVC tournament titles with Versace.

Bradley posted a tribute to the late coach on Saturday.

UC Davis basketball coach Jim Les played under Versace at Bradley from 1983-86. Les posted a picture of him and Versace on Twitter following the news.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Art Briles on the sideline during his time at Baylor
College Football

Report: GSU's Hire of Art Briles Still Faces Challenges

The University of Louisiana System still has to approve Grambling State's hire of Briles.

By Wilton Jackson
Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich.
Soccer

Chelsea’s Abramovich Hands Over ‘Stewardship’ of Club

The owner said that he plans to give the ”stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable foundation for the time being.

By Zach Koons
Michigan State's Gabe Brown shoots as Purdue's Mason Gillis defends during the first half Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Breslin Center in East Lansing.
College Basketball

Michigan State Upsets No. 4 Purdue in East Lansing

After losing five of the last six games, the Spartans pulled off an impressive upset in front of their home crowd over the Boilermakers.

By Mike McDaniel
Kevin Durant
NBA

Steve Nash Says Kevin Durant ‘Closer’ to Returning from Injury

Durant has missed 18 games with a right left sprain and hasn't played since mid-January.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari
Extra Mustard

Arkansas Fans ‘Call the Hogs’ While Calipari Eats Dinner

Calipari was enjoying dinner in Fayetteville ahead of Kentucky’s game against Arkansas when fans “called the hogs.”

By Madison Williams
New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky
NBA

Report: Tomáš Satoranský Set to Return to Wizards

The point guard was originally drafted by Washington in 2012.

By Madison Williams
Pete Weber's infamous viral celebration.
Extra Mustard

Saturday Marks 10 Years Since Iconic Pete Weber Video

Saturday makes it a decade since the PBA Tour great's iconic championship reaction.

By Mike McDaniel
markelle-fultz-orlando-magic-big-question
NBA

Markelle Fultz Will Return to Magic Lineup Against Pacers

Fultz has not played in an NBA game since Jan. 6, 2021, when he tore the ACL in his left knee.

By Wilton Jackson