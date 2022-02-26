The Pacers organization announced the death of former coach Dick Versace on Saturday. He was 81 years old.

Versace’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Versace coached the Pacers in parts of three seasons from 1988-91. He took over 19 games into the 1988-89 season, then was fired after 25 games in the 1990-91 season. However, in his only full season with the team in 1989-90, Versace helped the team go 42-40 and make the playoffs for just the third time in the franchise’s history.

Previously, Versace coached at Bradley University from 1978-86. His overall record while there was 156-88. The team made the NCAA tournament twice in his tenure, making it only to the second round in 1986. They were also NIT Champions in 1982. Additionally, Bradley won three Missouri Valley Conference championships and two MVC tournament titles with Versace.

Bradley posted a tribute to the late coach on Saturday.

UC Davis basketball coach Jim Les played under Versace at Bradley from 1983-86. Les posted a picture of him and Versace on Twitter following the news.

