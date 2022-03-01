Skip to main content
Isaiah Thomas

Report: Isaiah Thomas Signing 10-Day Deal with Hornets

Isaiah Thomas is returning to the NBA once again and will reportedly sign a 10-day deal with the Hornets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charlotte’s decision to bring Thomas aboard for the final stretch of the regular season comes after the 33-year-old point guard put together a stellar three-game run for the Grand Rapids Gold, Denver’s G-League team. In 37.5 minutes per contest, Thomas averaged a remarkable 41.3 points while shooting 52.1% from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc. He also racked up 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 5.3 turnovers per game. 

Thomas last played in the NBA earlier this season, making brief stops with both the Lakers and the Mavericks. In five total games played, he made one start and averaged 8.6 points in 22.8 minutes per night. 

A two-time former All-Star, Thomas’s path in professional basketball has been anything but linear. Since coming into the league as a late second-round pick with the Kings, the 5' 9" point guard has consistently had to battle for spots on NBA rosters. He peaked as a member of the Celtics from 2014–17 and was named to the All-NBA Second Team after averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists during the 2016–17 season.

Thomas is now set to join a Hornets team battling for a playoff spot. At 30–32, Charlotte is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 20 games remaining.

