Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Nets Coach Steve Nash Enters Health and Safety Protocols Before Loss to Raptors

Nets coach Steve Nash was placed in health and safety protocols shortly before his team faced the Raptors on Monday night. 

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head-coaching responsibilities until Nash is able to return. 

The short-handed Nets missed their coach against Toronto. Brooklyn came out flat, giving up 71 first half points on its way to a 133–97 loss. Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 28 points, adding 16 rebounds and five steals in the blow out.

SI Recommends

The loss dropped the Nets to 32–30. Brooklyn holds the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 games remaining.

The Nets have been struggled since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained MCL in his left knee on Jan. 15. However, before he was placed into protocols, Nash revealed that the star forward is expecting to make his return later this week on Thursday or Sunday.

Brooklyn has also been awaiting the debut of recently-acquired guard and former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season. The former 76ers star is reportedly dealing with back soreness and it remains unclear when he will make his debut.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) directs the offense against the LA Clippers.
NBA

Five X-Factors That Could Decide the East

Which team in the Eastern Conference will ultimately survive? Here are five storylines to follow as we enter the stretch run.

By Michael Pina
jameis-winston-new-orleans-saints
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Free-Agent Quarterbacks

Jameis Winston, Teddy Bridgewater highlight a lackluster group.

By Michael Fabiano
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
Play
MLB

MLB Extends Deadline as CBA Talks Continue

The two sides are back at the bargaining table Tuesday morning.

By Matt Martell
Feb 28, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket as San Antonio Spurs guard-forward Lonnie Walker IV (1) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Morant’s Slam Dunk, Buzzer-Beater Highlight Career Night

Morant dropped a career-high 52 points, threw down a highlight-reel slam and sank an acrobatic buzzer-beater.

By Jelani Scott
Jan 27, 2022; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks players huddle during the first half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Colonial Life Arena.
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women’s Selection Committee Unveils Final Top Seeds Preview

South Carolina, Stanford, Louisville and North Carolina State would be the top seeds if the women’s NCAA Tournament began now.

By Associated Press
USATSI_16702893 (1)
Women's Tennis

Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina Refuses to Face Russian Players

The 27-year-old urged the world’s largest tennis organizations to address its treatment of Russian athletes.

By Jelani Scott
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL

Report: Packers Preparing Short-Term Deal if Rodgers Chooses to Stay

The four-time MVP is reportedly nearing a decision on his future.

By Zach Koons
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Media

ESPN’s ‘The Undefeated’ Relaunched As ‘Andscape’

The multi-media platform is set to expand its focus following an expansive re-brand.

By Jelani Scott