Nets coach Steve Nash was placed in health and safety protocols shortly before his team faced the Raptors on Monday night.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will assume head-coaching responsibilities until Nash is able to return.

The short-handed Nets missed their coach against Toronto. Brooklyn came out flat, giving up 71 first half points on its way to a 133–97 loss. Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes led all scorers with 28 points, adding 16 rebounds and five steals in the blow out.

The loss dropped the Nets to 32–30. Brooklyn holds the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with 20 games remaining.

The Nets have been struggled since losing Kevin Durant to a sprained MCL in his left knee on Jan. 15. However, before he was placed into protocols, Nash revealed that the star forward is expecting to make his return later this week on Thursday or Sunday.

Brooklyn has also been awaiting the debut of recently-acquired guard and former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season. The former 76ers star is reportedly dealing with back soreness and it remains unclear when he will make his debut.

