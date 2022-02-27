Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving Still Can’t Play Home Games After NYC Mayor Says City Will Lift Vaccine Mandate

New York City mayor Eric Adams announced that if the city continues to show a low level of risk in spreading COVID-19, he will remove the vaccine requirements for indoor dining, fitness and entertainment venues on March 7. However, the private sector mandate would still prohibit Kyrie Irving from playing in home games, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

The mayor's press secretary, Fabien Levy, confirmed The Athletic’s report. Adams stipulated this would all happen if there were “no surprises this week.”

Irving is unvaccinated and has only been playing on the road for the Nets due to the city’s vaccination mandate. It looks like he’ll have to wait a little bit longer to play at the Barclays Center. However, he can now attend home games as a spectator. 

Irving has been the lone star to be able to suit up for Brooklyn in recent weeks. He’s averaging 25.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kevin Durant recovers from a sprained MCL and the newly acquired Ben Simmons deals with back soreness, per Charania

The Nets (32–29) are the No. 8 seed in the east. 

