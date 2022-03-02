Celtics wing Jaylen Brown suffered a right ankle sprain in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Hawks on Tuesday. He will not return to the game.

Brown was driving to the basket with 9:15 to play in the first quarter when he went down and immediately grabbed his right leg. The 25-year-old lost control of the ball and stayed down until Boston called a timeout. He immediately went to the locker room, and the Celtics subsequently announced that the injury was a sprain.

Heading into the All-Star break, Boston was on a roll with much of its success behind the play of Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown entered Tuesday’s game averaging 23.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game through 49 contests.

Brown already missed time earlier this season when he suffered an hamstring strain, causing him to miss 13 games in November and December. In all games where he hasn’t played, Boston is just 7–7 this season.

