Newly-acquired Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie opened up on Saturday regarding reports about him being a bad teammate when he was with the Wizards earlier this season.

“I think that’s what hurts the most. I’ve never bashed Washington,” Dinwiddie said Saturday, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM, and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract.”

“They didn’t have to pay somebody coming off an ACL. I’m appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. ... So to be bashed on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I’m human, of course.”

Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Wizards last offseason as he came off a torn ACL that he suffered with the Nets. He was traded to Dallas at the deadline with Dāvis Bertāns in a package for Kristaps Porziņģis.

Dinwiddie has immersed himself as a key contributor with the Mavericks off the bench. He’s averaging over 22 points and six assists per game since the All-Star break, and has found a nice role for himself with his new team.

More NBA Coverage: