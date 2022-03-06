Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Spencer Dinwiddie Addresses Reports of Him Being a Bad Teammate in Washington

Newly-acquired Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie opened up on Saturday regarding reports about him being a bad teammate when he was with the Wizards earlier this season.

“I think that’s what hurts the most. I’ve never bashed Washington,” Dinwiddie said Saturday, per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I’ve never said an ill thing about the team. In fact, I thank the owner or chairman Ted [Leonsis], I thank Tommy Sheppard the GM, and I thank [Bradley Beal] for those three kind of collectively deciding to give me my contract.”

“They didn’t have to pay somebody coming off an ACL. I’m appreciative of that, appreciative of my time there. ... So to be bashed on the way out the door hurt my feelings for sure. I think I’m human, of course.”

SI Recommends

Dinwiddie signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Wizards last offseason as he came off a torn ACL that he suffered with the Nets. He was traded to Dallas at the deadline with Dāvis Bertāns in a package for Kristaps Porziņģis.

Dinwiddie has immersed himself as a key contributor with the Mavericks off the bench. He’s averaging over 22 points and six assists per game since the All-Star break, and has found a nice role for himself with his new team.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Caleb Houstan, right, drives the lane against Ohio State's Jamari Wheeler
College Basketball

Michigan Beats Ohio State to Close Regular Season

The Wolverines and Buckeyes will return to the floor in the Big Ten tournament.

By Associated Press
Jan 27, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; United States midfielder Weston Mckennie (8) during the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match against El Salvador at Lower.com Field.
Soccer

USMNT’s Weston McKennie To Miss Rest of Season With Foot Injury

The 23-year-old has not played since getting injured against Villareal last month.

By Jelani Scott
Longwood
College Basketball

Longwood Wins Big South, Secures First NCAA Tournament Appearance

Longwood took down Winthrop on Sunday to punch a ticket to March Madness.

By Daniel Chavkin
man-derby3
Soccer

Dominant Man City Capitalizes on Chaos in Manchester Derby Rout

Behind two goals from both Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez, the Premier League champions proved rival Manchester United still has a lot of catching up to do.

By Jonathan Wilson
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field.
NFL

Report: Broncos ‘All-in’ on Pursuit of Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, 38, is reportedly torn over where he plans to play next season.

By Jelani Scott
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10)
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Not Expected to Play Vs. 76ers

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets’ plan is to have the guard debut in Brooklyn after the Philly game.

By Madison Williams
Pitch Clock
MLB

Report: MLB Targets Pitch Clock as Lockout Negotiations Continue

MLB is reportedly interested in implementing a pitch clock during games.

By Daniel Chavkin
Charlotte FC fans cheer during the match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Bank of America Stadium.
Soccer

Charlotte FC Breaks MLS Attendance Record

The previous record held by Atlanta United lasted for 27 seasons.

By Madison Williams