The Playmaker with Chris Herring: SI’s new NBA newsletter

Sports Illustrated is launching a new newsletter covering the NBA. The Playmaker will hit your inbox every Tuesday, starting March 14, keeping you up on the latest happenings in the Association, while also linking you with Sports Illustrated’s best original reporting, coverage and podcasts.

Each edition will come from senior writer Chris Herring, with the goal of being a one-stop shop for all your basketball jonesing. Herring has covered the NBA for the last 10 years and came to SI in 2021 after a five-year run covering the league as a senior writer for ESPN and FiveThirtyEight. Before that, Herring wrote for The Wall Street Journal, where he covered the Knicks for four seasons. He also cohosts one of our hoops podcasts and is the author of a newly released New York Times bestseller titled Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks.

You can sign up for The Playmaker and the rest of SI’s free email newsletters by visiting si.com/newsletters

For general questions about SI’s newsletters, send a note to josh.rosenblat@si.com.

