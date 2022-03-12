As the Nuggets prepare for a playoff push, they may not get one of their best players back in time to make a difference.

The Denver Post’s Mike Singer reports it is “50-50” that guard Jamal Murray will return this season.

According to Singer, Denver does not have a timetable on when Murray will play, and although the guard is improving, “no return is assured this season.”

On April 12 of last year, Murray tore his ACL vs. Golden State. He had surgery to repair his knee later that month but wasn’t given a specific timetable to return.

Singer’s report says Murray is still getting treatment on his knee and testing it to see how much he can do. Murray has yet to even begin playing 3-on-3, and it is unclear where he is mentally in his recovery as well.

Before his injury, Murray had established himself as one of Denver’s cornerstone players. Before suffering the injury last year, the guard was averaging a career-high 21.2 points and 4.8 assists per game in 48 games played. He was also shooting 40% from three, the first time in his career he was above the 40 mark in that category.

Without Murray, the Nuggets have still been a solid team. They currently sit No. 6 in the West at 40–27, as reigning MVP Nikola Jokic continues to carry them. Without Murray, Monte Morris has taken over as the team’s point guard.

While Denver waits on Murray, forward Michael Porter Jr. is expected back soon. The forward underwent back surgery after just nine games played this year and should return for the end of the regular season.

More Basketball Coverage: