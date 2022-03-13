Skip to main content
Klay Thompson on Breaking Out of Shooting Slump vs. Bucks: ‘That One Felt Good’

Entering Saturday, Klay Thompson had been in a slump, shooting 26-for-78 (33%) from three-point range in his last 10 games. Then, he played the Bucks.

Thompson exploded for a season-high 38 points on 15-for-23 shooting, while going 8-for-14 from three-point range. And after the game, he expressed his relief at putting up those numbers.

“That one felt good,” Thompson said, via ESPN’s Kendra Andrews.

Thompson added that his struggles were not going to deter him from giving it his all and competing at a high level, since he knows how well he can perform.

“Everyone makes a big deal about my shooting, man,” Thompson said with a laugh. "I mean, I'm not happy with how I was shooting but I know these nights are within me, I just know. I’ve been in this league for so long, I've done too many great things that a lot of players haven't done before to doubt myself. I was eager for a night like this, but a midseason shooting slump, it’s not gonna kill my ego. I’m still going to go out and compete.”

On the season, Thompson is now averaging 17.7 points on 42% shooting, with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three. The numbers are down from where he was before the injuries two years ago, but on Saturday he led the Warriors to a big win over the defending NBA champions.

The Warriors’ 122–109 victory against Milwaukee extended their winning streak to three games. Golden State has seemingly settled down after a stretch where it lost six of seven, and the team is currently tied with the Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

