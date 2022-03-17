Skip to main content
Spencer Dinwiddie Burns Former Team at the Buzzer With Second Straight Game-Winner

For the second game in a row, the Mavericks needed a bucket on the game's final possession. And for the second game in a row, Spencer Dinwiddie delivered—this time with a little revenge for good measure.

Dinwiddie's three-pointer beat the buzzer and the Nets on Wednesday night at Barclays Center, giving the streaking Mavericks another dramatic win. It was likely an especially satisfying shot for Dinwiddie, who spent five seasons in Brooklyn before joining the Wizards and now Dallas this year.

Dinwiddie finished the game with 22 points. He's averaged 20.3 points per game over his last 10, shooting 45.3% on three-point attempts during that span. Point guard Luka Doncic finished with a game-high 37 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists.

The Mavericks have caught fire, winning 14 of their last 17 games. They’ve surged to the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, remaining three games clear of the No. 7 seed and a spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Nets. Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 23 points and 10 assists, while Andre Drummond had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

