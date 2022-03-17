Skip to main content
Russell Westbrook, Rob Gronkowski and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Today's SI Feed
Russell Westbrook, Rob Gronkowski and Giannis Antetokounmpo on Today's SI Feed

Report: Steph Curry Out Indefinitely With Sprained Ligament in Foot

Warriors guard Steph Curry is out indefinitely due to a sprained ligament in left foot, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania

Golden State hopes Curry will be ready for the start of the playoffs, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne

Curry suffered the injury in Wednesday’s loss to the Celtics as his leg was rolled up on by Celtics guard Marcus Smart. Warriors coach Steve Kerr criticized Smart for the play postgame. 

"I thought it was a dangerous play," Kerr said. "I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."

Smart said he was attempting recover a loose ball when he ran into Curry. Boston’s guard said he was simply “trying to make a play.“

Curry, 34, is in his 13th season. He is a three-time champion and two-time MVP, earning All-NBA honors seven times. He is averaging 25.5 points per game this year on 38% from three. 

• Social Justice Activists Demand the Removal of Robert Sarver
• The Celtics Found Their Missing Piece
• No One Wants to Play the Timberwolves This Postseason

