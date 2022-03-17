Skip to main content
Stephen Curry Leaves Game vs. Celtics With Injured Foot After Marcus Smart Collision

Warriors star Stephen Curry was forced to leave Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics in the second quarter after suffering a foot injury during a collision with Boston guard Marcus Smart. Golden State eventually ruled the two-time MVP out for the rest of the game with left foot soreness.

Curry was able to jog into the locker room. He finished the game with three points in 14 minutes as the Celtics went on to win, 110–88. Curry underwent an MRI following the game, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Afterward, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed frustration for the incident, calling it a “dangerous play” in his post-game interview.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marcus dove into Ste’phs knee, and that’s what I was upset about. (I have) a lot of respect for Marcus, he’s a hell of a player, a gamer, competitor … we talked after the game, we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play, and I just let him know.”

When asked about his concern level for Curry’s injury, he declined to speculate, saying the team would know more following the MRI results. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for Golden State, with the team now a game behind the Grizzlies for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

