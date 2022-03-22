Skip to main content
Report: New Details Emerge Regarding Jusuf Nurkic’s Altercation With Fan in Indiana

New details have emerged about the altercation between Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic and fan in Indiana that took place Sunday afternoon.

In a video that surfaced postgame, Nurkic, who was inactive for the game due to a plantar fasciitis injury, approached a group of fans standing courtside. He then grabbed a fans’ phone and tossed it deeper into the stands before walking away without appearing to say anything.

A new report Tuesday may provide an explanation on the incident. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the fan yelled at Nurkic “your mom is trash” and said his “grandma’s a b----.”

Nurkic’s grandmother died of COVID-19 in August of 2020, the Blazers center announced on Instagram at the time.

Nurkic was fined $40,000 by the league on Tuesday for “confronting a fan courtside and grabbing the fan’s cellphone and throwing it into the spectator stands.” The NBA did not comment on the latest report from Yahoo Sports.

Nurkic has not played since Feb. 16 due to the foot injury. He averaged 15.0 points and 11.1 rebounds in 56 games this season. 

