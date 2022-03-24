Skip to main content
Chris Paul Probable for Thursday’s Suns vs. Nuggets Game

Suns guard Chris Paul has missed the last 15 games due to a thumb fracture, but he is listed as probable for Thursday’s game vs. the Nuggets.

This is good news for Phoenix, as it originally expected Paul to be out until the end of the regular season. Now, the No. 1 team in the Western Conference will have its No. 3 points scorer back for the last couple of weeks of the season.

Paul injured his right thumb in a game vs. the Rockets just before the All-Star break. After making a brief appearance in the All-Star Game in mid-February, he hasn’t returned to the court. 

The 12-time All-Star was originally supposed to be out six to eight weeks, but he began practicing this week, which was around five weeks after the injury.

The Suns already punched their playoff ticket when they clinched the Pacific division Tuesday. Paul will be rejoining his squad just in time to prep himself for their postseason run. 

