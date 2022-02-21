Skip to main content
Chris Paul to Miss 6-8 Weeks With Fractured Right Thumb

Coming out of the All-Star break, the Suns will be tasked with trying to maintain the best record in the NBA without their floor general.

Chris Paul has an avulsion fracture on his right thumb and will be out for six to eight weeks, TNT's Allie LaForce announced during the All-Star Game broadcast. The 12-time All-Star still planned on briefly playing in Sunday night's game, with all other players aware of his injury.

Paul suffered the injury during Phoenix's last game before the All-Star break, when he jammed his thumb on a pass and was later ejected after receiving two technical fouls. The Suns have won 18 of their last 19 games.

With just seven weeks remaining in the regular season, Paul's injury setback puts his availability for the start of the playoffs in jeopardy. The Suns currently hold a 6.5-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Paul, 36, is averaging 14.9 points and 10.7 assists per game this season, and has appeared in all 58 games for Phoenix so far. The durable point guard played in 70 games in each of the previous two seasons.

