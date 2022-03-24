Skip to main content
Kings Center Richaun Holmes Accused of Domestic Violence

Kings center Richaun Holmes is accused of domestic violence against his ex-wife and child, according to court documents obtained by the Sacramento Bee.

Holmes, 28, has not played since March 16. Sacramento announced on March 18 he would not return to the floor in 2021–22 due to “personal reasons.”

The police report states Holmes is accused of causing his son to “bleed from a blow to the head during a visitation on Feb. 6.” A restraining order has reportedly been placed against Holmes. 

Holmes denied the accusations in a series of tweets Wednesday that have since been deleted. 

“I never respond to allegations but when it’s comes to my son I gotta speak,” Holmes wrote. “You have to be goofy as hell to believe that about me...my heart BEATS for my son i live this very life to see him happy and could never raise a hand to harm him EVER.”

The Kings are currently monitoring the situation and released a statement regarding the recent allegations. 

“The entire Sacramento Kings organization would like to express our strong stance against any form of assault and domestic violence,” it said. “We respect the legal process and will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Holmes has been ordered to stay away from his son ahead of a court appearance later this month, per the Bee

