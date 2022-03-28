Skip to main content
The Road To A Championship Will Be Tough For The Brooklyn Nets
Report: Celtics Fear Robert Williams Suffered Torn Meniscus in Left Knee

Celtics center Robert Williams has suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Williams will reportedly miss several weeks at a minimum, per Wojnarowski. He will be given a more firm timetable upon further examination. 

Williams, 24, is in his fourth season after being selected in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft. He is averaging a career-high 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season, shooting 73.6% from the field. Williams has served as Boston’s defensive anchor for much of the season as the Celtics lead the league in defensive rating. 

The Celtics enter Monday tied with the Heat for the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a 47–28 record. 

