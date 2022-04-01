Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
Stan Van Gundy’s NBA Coach of the Year Pick

Stan Van Gundy’s NBA Coach of the Year Pick

The NBA analyst and longtime coach runs through his top contenders for this year’s award.

Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA analyst and longtime coach runs through his top contenders for this year’s award.

On the Friday edition, Howard Beck welcomes TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy to break down the East and West races for the Finals, plus Van Gundy’s favorites for Coach of the Year and other awards. 

The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.

Howard Beck: [For Coach of the Year] I came up with 11 guys the other day, which is ridiculous. It’s a third of the league.

Stan Van Gundy: But that’s where I’m sort of at. To me, the two hardest ones this year were Coach of the Year and Most Improved Player. I can do the other ones all pretty quickly and easily, at least get it narrowed down to a couple of guys. But Most Improved and Coach of the Year to me are hard. And I had a long list on Coach of the Year also.

Howard Beck: So this was my list. I’m sure they’re similar: Taylor Jenkins, Ime Udoka, Monty Williams, Tyronn Lue, J. B. Bickerstaff, Mike Malone—perennially underrated and underappreciated I think for what he’s done there. We give [Nikola] Jokić a lot of credit rightfully for what the Nuggets have done with no Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., but Mike Malone keeping that thing together and getting the most out of the rest of the cast should be noted. Billy Donovan, Jason Kidd, Chris Finch, Steve Kerr, Erik Spoelstra. 

All for different reasons or some similar reasons, some of those I’m going to be able to knock out quicker than others, right? It’s a three-man ballot. Kerr and Spoelstra probably won’t be there at the end. I think I’m leaning pretty heavily toward Jenkins, Udoka, I feel like Lue has to be on there. I voted for Williams last year, I thought he should have won. he actually had the most first-place votes but lost on points to [Tom] Thibodeau. I’m tempted to get Williams back in there again, but this is a really tough one this year. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Stan, when you look at it, do you see it the same way that we in the media do? You are part media now, too, but you have the coaching background. Do we lean too far sometimes toward the, Oh wow that team really surprised us. So that guy’s Coach of the Year. Or do you kind of see it the same way?

Stan Van Gundy: Yeah, sort of the same way. Again, I started with a long list. To me what Williams has done has been incredible. 61 wins with still seven games to go. And really impressive going 11–4 without Chris Paul, I thought that was an impressive streak. And just how complete that team is and how disciplined that team is, I think it’s been incredible. 

The thing with Taylor Jenkins and why I’d put him at the top is, I just haven’t seen teams this young do this, to be so good at both ends of the floor. You might get a young team and you see their talent, and they’re great offensively and their defense breaks down. But they’re a top-five or six team at both ends of the floor. That’s the thing that does it. And then the 18–2 record without your best player, I’m like, “My gosh, this is incredible.”

I like what Jason Kidd’s done with the defense there. Certainly with you on Malone, I mean, that’s been incredible to me where they are, and Chris Finch is right there too. I think what Finch has done, we knew that team had offensive potential and we knew that Finch was noted for his offensive acumen. So you put those things together, it was pretty easy to predict that that was going to be a good, offensive team, but they’re an above-average defensive team too. And they’ve shown the grit that they haven’t shown before. I give him a ton of credit. Those would be my four teams in the West. I think Willie Green deserves some notice there. He took over a team that didn’t make the play-in last year, doesn’t have his best player all year long, [Brandom] Ingram has missed a ton of games and they’re going to make the play-in.

Howard Beck: And they made a major trade.

Stan Van Gundy: That was a trade that actually ended up helping both teams. I’m not sure you could put Willie with a record like 11 games under .500 in your top three, but he’s done a great job. I think Spoelstra has done an incredible job. Now I’m biased, I worked with Erik for 10 years, so I’ll admit my bias, but come on, man. They were winning games with Max Strus and Cody Martin and Gabe Vincent and Ömer Yurtseven. Those guys were winning games. They have rarely had their whole team. Duncan Robinson has had an off-year, [Jimmy] Butler and [Bam] Adebayo were hurt and they’re sitting at the top of the East. I mean, it’s been absolutely incredible.

I’m with you on Ime. Those would be my two guys, probably in the East. JB Bickerstaff should be in that group. He should, because the only reason they’ve fallen is the injuries just piled up so high and they absorbed everything until Jarrett Allen went down, they were built on defense. Jarrett Allen was like Robert Williams is to Boston. So their defense has not been as good and they can’t win games. So I’d throw him. That would lead me down to seven guys. But at the end, I just have a hard time getting beyond what Taylor Jenkins has done.

Listen to The Crossover

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio
News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Jacob deGrom throws a pitch in spring training for the Mets.
MLB

Jacob deGrom to Miss Significant Time With Shoulder Injury

The two-time Cy Young award winner will start the season on the IL after an MRI revealed inflammation in his shoulder.

By Daniel Chavkin
Aug 9, 2016; Manaus, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) stands in the net during the first round match against Colombia in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Arena da Amazonia.
Play
Soccer

Hope Solo's Lawyer Releases Statement After Recent Arrest

Rich Nichols: “The story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest… she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks at the scoreboard during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Play
NBA

Steph Curry to Miss Final Five Regular Season Games

He has missed the team’s last seven games with a foot injury.

By Dan Lyons
LSU Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) and center Efton Reid (15) celebrates with the student section
Play
College Basketball

LSU Basketball Loses All Scholarship Players for Next Season

Following Will Wade’s firing, a total of 13 players have left the program.

By Madison Williams
Aug 12, 2016; Brasilia, Brazil; United States goalkeeper Hope Solo (1) warms up for the game against Sweden during the women’s team quarterfinal in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha.
Play
Soccer

Hope Solo Arrested for DWI, Misdemeanor Child Abuse

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was taken into custody Thursday in North Carolina.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Play
NBA

Ben Simmons Eyeing Playoff Return After Resuming On-Court Work

The Nets are currently in a three-way tie for eighth in the East.

By Jelani Scott
World-Cup-Draw-Groups
Play
Soccer

History Is on Europe’s Side Following Competitive 2022 World Cup Draw

Now that the groups are set, we break down each quartet in Qatar, where the storylines go beyond the sport and where non-European sides are hoping to break through.

By Jonathan Wilson
sports-betting-voices-lawmakers-gamblers-bookmakers.jpg
MLB

Ex-Minor Leaguer Ran Major League Illegal Sports Betting Operation

Wayne Nix used former pro athletes to take bets and took wagers from players still in the game.

By Associated Press