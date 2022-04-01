Skip to main content
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith on Today's SI Feed
Giannis Says He’s ‘Changing the Narrative’ After Massive Performance Against Nets

Moments after Giannis Antetokounmpo put the finishing touches—a pair of game-winning free throws—on a 44-point performance in the Bucks’ 120-119 overtime victory against the Nets on Thursday, the Bucks drenched their star player with a congratulatory ice bath.

The two-time MVP had taken down Kevin Durant, one of the league’s greatest scorers, and eclipsed Kareem Adbul Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s all-time leading scorer in the Bucks’ win. However, before the victory in the back-and-forth overtime thriller, Antetokounmpo knocked down a 25-foot step-back jumper to force the game into overtime.

It is something that the six-time All-Star said is part of him changing how players and critics view his game.

“I’m changing the narrative,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t want to be the guy only that dunks and runs. I can make a three.”

Since entering the league in 2013, it is no secret that Antetokounmpo has struggled with shooting three-pointers and knocking down free throws. For those reasons, it is why he continues to work on his craft, despite surpassing records and achieving new personal accolades.

“It is a compliment to be up there with [Kareem Abdul Jabbar] and a lot of hard work paid off... but I have to stay humble,” Antetokounmpo said after becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer. “If I stay humble and hungry, good things will happen for me and my teammates.”

Antetokounmpo has posted the second most three pointers per game of his career (3.7) this season while averaging his highest number of free throws made (8.4) and free throws attempted (11.6). The NBA champion used two of his biggest weaknesses to win another pivotal matchup in the Eastern Conference after two days prior recording a game-defining block against MVP contender Joel Embiid in 118-116 victory against Philadelphia. 

Antetokounmpo is on a mission to continue writing his legacy. And, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford and NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal are taking notice.

"I loved that he stepped up with confidence with his free throws... Thats the evolution of his game," Crawford said on the Inside the NBA broadcast. 

O'Neal agreed and went on to state that the Greek Freak will be the face of the NBA in the near future. "One day we will say Giannis is the best player in the league period," O'Neal said. 

Milwaukee (48–28) sits at No. 2 in the Eastern Conference and a half-game behind the Heat for first place.

