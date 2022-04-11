Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Gregg Popovich Explains Reasoning for Why Spurs Pushed to Make Play-in Tournament

As the 2021–22 NBA regular season draws to a close, many key figures around the league have discussed the pros and cons of the league’s play-in tournaments. While some believe in the importance of pushing for one of the top 10 spots in each conference to at least get some chance at postseason success, others suggest that teams are better off in the long run by tanking at the end of the year in order to gain more favorable draft position. 

For Gregg Popovich and the Spurs, the choice was always simple: compete every night and play to win as many games as possible. 

Ahead of San Antonio’s regular season finale against Dallas on Sunday, Popovich was asked why his team decided to push for the Western Conference play-in tournament, rather than purposely drop games down the stretch. The league’s all-time winningest coach responded with a lengthy answer, detailing that he personally finds himself unable to go through with the latter philosophy.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“There’s a lot to unpack there. Part of it is, it’s just not who we are,” Popovich said of the Spurs decision to pursue a spot in the play-in tournament, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “It’s not who I am. I can’t operate like that. Which might not be the most intelligent overall philosophy to have, and I get that. But we am who we am. We’re going to go ahead and compete.

“I think the young players gain a real understanding of a philosophically moral space where it’s the right thing to do, to continue to compete. Frankly, I don’t know how I would go to my team and say ‘OK guys, we’re not going to compete the way we should’ or how you’s get that across, or with a wink and a nod. I think you do the players a disservice if they’re not able to go out and perform at the best of their ability.

“I think the lessons to be learned are very important as their careers advance. You hope that in the long run, that value they gain from that will help them compete at an even higher level later. I understand the opposite, I just can’t do it.”

Led by Popovich’s determination to compete, the Spurs earned the No. 10 spot in the conference with a 34–47 record. They’ll take on the Pelicans in a first of two possible play-in tournament games on Wednesday.

More NBA coverage:
Play-in Primer: One Big Question for Each Matchup
• NBA Rookie Rankings: Barnes Makes Leap in ROY Race
The Lakers Are In Ruins
Analyzing the Top NBA Draft Prospects After March Madness

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Scheffler puts on green jacket after winning the 2022 Masters.
Extra Mustard

Sports World Reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Win

The World No. 1 captured his fourth victory in sixth starts and his first career major on Sunday afternoon.

By Mike McDaniel
Gary Brown as a running back coach with the Cowboys in 2018.
College Football

Wisconsin’s 2021 RB Coach Gary Brown Dies at 52

He reportedly died in his hometown after several weeks in hospice.

By Joseph Salvador
An overhead view of a swimming pool.
Extra Mustard

Egyptian Swimmer Breaks Two World Records After Losing His Leg

Omar Hegazy, 31, pulled off two incredible accomplishments last week.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the first quarter at the Spectrum Center.
NBA

NBA Play-in Primer: One Big Question for Each Opening Matchup

The four playoff play-in games are set. How will each contest be decided?

By Rohan Nadkarni
Bryant guard Peter Kiss (32) reacts during the final seconds of the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Wright State, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
College Basketball

Peter Kiss Seemingly Says Goodbye to Bryant in Emotional IG Post

The sixth-year senior led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance this past season.

By Jelani Scott
Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday dribbles the ball with his left hand.
Play
NBA

Holiday Earns $306,000 Bonus After Short Stint in Bucks’ Finale

Milwaukee’s veteran point guard cashed in on a major incentive by making his 67th appearance this season.

By Zach Koons
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24).
Play
NBA

Matchups Are Set for Latest NBA Play-in Tournament

The first two games of the tournament are set to tip off Tuesday.

By Joseph Salvador
Oct 10, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A view of the offical game ball during the second half of game one of the 2021 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center.
WNBA

Aces Acquire No. 8, 13 Picks in 2022 WNBA Draft From Lynx

Las Vegas now has five picks in this year’s draft, which will take place on Monday night.

By Jelani Scott