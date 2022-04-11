As the 2021–22 NBA regular season draws to a close, many key figures around the league have discussed the pros and cons of the league’s play-in tournaments. While some believe in the importance of pushing for one of the top 10 spots in each conference to at least get some chance at postseason success, others suggest that teams are better off in the long run by tanking at the end of the year in order to gain more favorable draft position.

For Gregg Popovich and the Spurs, the choice was always simple: compete every night and play to win as many games as possible.

Ahead of San Antonio’s regular season finale against Dallas on Sunday, Popovich was asked why his team decided to push for the Western Conference play-in tournament, rather than purposely drop games down the stretch. The league’s all-time winningest coach responded with a lengthy answer, detailing that he personally finds himself unable to go through with the latter philosophy.

“There’s a lot to unpack there. Part of it is, it’s just not who we are,” Popovich said of the Spurs decision to pursue a spot in the play-in tournament, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. “It’s not who I am. I can’t operate like that. Which might not be the most intelligent overall philosophy to have, and I get that. But we am who we am. We’re going to go ahead and compete.

“I think the young players gain a real understanding of a philosophically moral space where it’s the right thing to do, to continue to compete. Frankly, I don’t know how I would go to my team and say ‘OK guys, we’re not going to compete the way we should’ or how you’s get that across, or with a wink and a nod. I think you do the players a disservice if they’re not able to go out and perform at the best of their ability.

“I think the lessons to be learned are very important as their careers advance. You hope that in the long run, that value they gain from that will help them compete at an even higher level later. I understand the opposite, I just can’t do it.”



Led by Popovich’s determination to compete, the Spurs earned the No. 10 spot in the conference with a 34–47 record. They’ll take on the Pelicans in a first of two possible play-in tournament games on Wednesday.

