The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed
LeBron James Blames Injuries for Disappointing Lakers Season

During his final media availability of the season Monday, LeBron James was asked how he thought the trio of himself, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook would compliment each other before the start of the season and then was asked why it didn’t work. He had a clear answer. 

“The reason we were not very good together is we weren’t on the damn floor together,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 damn thing.” 

James and Davis dealt with several injuries throughout the season, causing them to miss games. Westbrook played in 78 games but struggled throughout the season. Overall, the three appeared in only 21 games together and posted an 11–10 record in those games. 

Before the start of the season, James says he envisioned Westbrook pushing the ball up the floor and raising tempo with Davis being a lob threat and he running on the wing. But it just never materialized. Los Angeles finished the season 33–49 and missed the play-in tournament. 

James also added an MRI on his ankle determined that he wouldn’t need surgery or injections, but playing against the Pelicans late in the season made it worse when the team was trying to qualify for the play-in tournament. He said he will have to stay off the ankle for four to six weeks. 

All Lakers: Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

