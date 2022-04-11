Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed
The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed

LeBron James Says He Has ’Nothing But Respect’ for Frank Vogel

Frank Vogel’s tenure as Lakers head coach had not officially ended by the time LeBron James spoke to the media on Monday morning, but all reports indicate that that conclusion is imminent. James was asked about his time working with Vogel in Los Angeles, and was complimentary about the 48-year-old coach’s tenure.

“I respect Frank as a coach, as a man,” James said. “Our partnership that we’ve had over a few years here has been nothing but candid, great conversations. He’s a guy that gives everything to the game … at the end of the day, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Frank being here, but I’ve got nothing but respect for him.”

Within minutes of Los Angeles finishing its final game of the season Sunday night, a largely meaningless win over the Nuggets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that would be the final game Frank Vogel coached for the franchise. The Lakers will now reportedly embark on a “lengthy and expansive” search for the next coach to work with LeBron James and whichever other Lakers are still on the roster next season.

When asked in Sunday’s postgame press conference about Wojnarowski’s report, Vogel said, “I haven’t been told s---,” according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Los Angeles finished its season 33–49, its worst season since 2016-17, finishing one game behind the Spurs for 10th place in the Western Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Vogel led the Lakers to an NBA title in his first season with the team, which concluded in the NBA’s COVID-19 bubble in Orlando. The Lakers were bounced in the first round by the Suns in last year’s playoffs before failing to qualify for the postseason in 2022.

More NBA Coverage:

Bulls’ Zach Lavine Calls Team’s Recent Struggles ’Embarrassing’ As Playoffs Loom
Luka Dončić Will Be Suspended in Mavs’ Regular-Season Finale After 16th Technical Foul
Allen Iverson on Michael Jordan: "I actually wanted to be like Mike"
All Lakers: Lakers to Fire Head Coach Frank Vogel 'As Soon As Monday'

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110.
Play
NBA

Report: Pacers Emerge as Potential Suitor in Westbrook Trade

It’s no secret roster changes are coming to Los Angeles this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley fouls Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns won 121-110.
Play
Betting

NBA Championship Future Odds: Suns Lead Field Entering Postseason

The Suns (+275) have the best odds at SI Sportsbook to win the NBA championship, while the Bucks (+500) have the best odds among Eastern Conference teams.

By Kyle Wood
Nick Nurse coaching the Raptors.
Play
NBA

Report: Lakers to Target Nick Nurse After Frank Vogel Firing

One current college coach is also reportedly a name to look out for.

By Joseph Salvador
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) high fives guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons.
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Where Things Stand Before Play-In, Playoffs

How the league stands with 20 teams’ seasons still alive and 10 teams eliminated from postseason contention.

By Kyle Wood
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) works around Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Minneapolis.
Play
Betting

Western Conference Play-In Tournament Betting Preview: Clips, T-Wolves to Grab Spots

The Clippers, Timberwolves, Pelicans and Spurs will battle in the play-in tournament to secure the final two playoffs spots in the Western Conference.

By Kyle Wood
Christopher Vizzina
Play
College Football

Weekend Yields Big College Football Commitments, More Coming This Week

Quarterback Christopher Vizzina headlines big decisions set to go public this week

By John Garcia Jr.
Bryant guard Peter Kiss (32) reacts during the final seconds of the second half of a First Four game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament against Wright State, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio.
Play
College Basketball

Peter Kiss Seemingly Says Goodbye to Bryant in Emotional IG Post

The sixth-year senior led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA tournament appearance this past season.

By Jelani Scott
The FIFA World Cup trophy
Play
Soccer

Fox Announces TV Plan for 2022 World Cup Matches

Fox carries the U.S.’s English-language rights, while Spanish-language TV rights are held by NBCUniversal’s Telemundo.

By Associated Press