The Lakers, Tom Brady, The Masters and Russell Wilson on Today's SI Feed
Report: Pacers Emerge as Potential Suitor in Russell Westbrook Trade

After wrapping up a lost season and failing to reach the playoffs, it’s no secret that changes are coming to the Lakers.

Los Angeles is reportedly expected to part ways with coach Frank Vogel, and roster changes are certain to follow suit around LeBron James.

The Lakers superstar isn’t getting any younger, but is still an extremely productive player, as he just wrapped up one of the best offensive seasons of his career.

One area of the roster that the Lakers are expected to review is point guard, where the Russell Westbook experiment was by-and-large a failure. Westbrook failed to mesh offensively with James and Anthony Davis and was the subject of criticism for falling short of expectations and not adapting well with his new team.

If the Lakers were to move Westbrook and his $47 million player option that he is expected to pick up, the Pacers could emerge as a suitor, according to a new report from The Athletic.

The report notes that any trade involving Westbrook would be complicated though, as Westbrook’s salary and the lack of first-round picks for the Lakers until 2027 could make a potential deal difficult.

Per the report, the Pacers plan to build around Tyrese Haliburton, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Kings. Rival executives expect Indiana to be open to trade conversations around guard Malcolm Brogdon and wing Buddy Hield. Hield has two years and $40.4 million remaining on his contract, while Brogdon has three years and $68 million. 

If the Pacers plan to shed future salary, could a deal for Westbrook be a match? That’s the question rival executives are evaluating as the Lakers move into the offseason.

