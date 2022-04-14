Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA

Gregg Popovich Shoots Down Questions About Potential Retirement

The Spurs’ season came to an end on Wednesday night after a 113–103 loss to the Pelicans in the play-in tournament. Any resolution about the future of the team’s head coach would have to wait until a later date.

Longtime coach Gregg Popovich declined to answer questions about whether or not he planned on returning to San Antonio for another year. The 73-year-old has been the head coach of the Spurs for 26 seasons.

The Spurs made the playoffs in 22 consecutive seasons from 1998 to 2019 under Popovich’s stewardship, winning five NBA championships in the process. Since then, San Antonio has finished with a losing record in three straight years, missing the postseason each time.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Spurs fell behind early against New Orleans on Wednesday, trailing by 11 at halftime and by 17 through three quarters. San Antonio crept back into the game in the fourth, using a 16–1 run to get within six points with just over five minutes to play, but could never get any closer than that.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 23 points on seven made three-pointers. CJ McCollum led all scorers with 32 points and seven assists, while Brandon Ingram added 27 points on 11-for-19 shooting.

The Pelicans will face the Clippers in Los Angeles to conclude the play-in tournament, with the winner advancing to the first round to take on the top-seeded Suns.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

vlad jr (1)
Play
MLB

Vlad Guerrero Jr. Hits Three HRs vs. Yankees in Offensive Showcase

The reigning home run king made himself right at home at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night.

By Nick Selbe
miles bridges
Play
NBA

Miles Bridges Hits Fan With Mouth Guard After Ejection vs. Hawks

Bridges was tossed during the fourth quarter of a blowout loss to Atlanta in the play-in tournament, and let his frustration get the better of him.

By Nick Selbe
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) and Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) fight in front of the benches
Extra Mustard

Wild Center Receives Venmo Payments from Fans to Pay for Fine

Ryan Hartman plans to donate all the money he received.

By Madison Williams
Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo (7)
Play
NBA

Facundo Campazzo Suspended for Game 1 vs. Warriors

Denver’s guard was ejected in Sunday’s game for pushing Wayne Ellington.

By Madison Williams
The Washington Spirit celebrate a goal.
Soccer

NWSL Releases Official TV and Streaming Schedule for 2022 Season

The league kicks off on April 29 with its first game in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin smiles in a game.
College Basketball

Arizona Star Bennedict Mathurin Declares for NBA Draft

The Wildcats guard is a projected lottery pick in the June draft.

By Daniel Chavkin
A view of the side scoreboard prior to the game between the Atlanta Hawks against the Charlotte Hornets at State Farm Arena.
Extra Mustard

Hornets Bus Stopped by Train Ahead of Play-in Game

The delay caused the players to walk the rest of the way to State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

By Madison Williams
South Carolina players celebrate their championship
Play
College Football

Shane Beamer Credits Women’s Basketball Championship for Recruiting Help

One football prospect specifically wanted to meet Dawn Staley, later saying it was the “highlight” of his visit.

By Madison Williams