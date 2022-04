The NBA playoffs tip off on Saturday. Who will advance to the second round? Our staff makes its series predictions.

Eastern Conference

Sam Navarro/USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat (1) vs. Atlanta Hawks (8)

Howard Beck: Heat in 7

Jarrel Harris: Heat in 6

Chris Herring: Heat in 6

Robin Lundberg: Heat in 6

Chris Mannix: Heat in 6

Ashley Nicole Moss: Heat in 6

Rohan Nadkarni: Heat in 5

Ben Pickman: Heat in 5

Michael Pina: Heat in 7

Michael Shapiro: Heat in 5

Elizabeth Swinton: Heat in 5

Kyle Wood: Heat in 6

Boston Celtics (2) vs. Brooklyn Nets (7)

Beck: Celtics in 6

Harris: Nets in 7

Herring: Celtics in 5

Mannix: Celtics in 6

Pina: Celtics in 5

Moss: Celtics in 7

Nadkarni: Nets in 6

Shapiro: Celtics in 6

Pickman: Nets in 6

Swinton: Celtics in 6

Lundberg: Nets in 6

Wood: Celtics in 7

Milwaukee Bucks (3) vs. Chicago Bulls (6)

Beck: Bucks in 5

Harris: Bucks in 5

Herring: Bucks in 4

Mannix: Bucks in 5

Moss: Bucks in 5

Nadkarni: Bucks in 4

Pickman: Bucks in 5

Pina: Bucks in 4

Shapiro: Bucks in 4

Swinton: Bucks in 4

Lundberg: Bucks in 4

Wood: Bucks in 4

Philadelphia 76ers (4) vs. Toronto Raptors (5)

Beck: Raptors in 7

Harris: 76ers in 6

Herring: 76ers in 7

Mannix: 76ers in 7

Moss: 76ers in 7

Nadkarni: Raptors in

Pickman: 76ers in 6

Pina: Raptors in 6

Shapiro: 76ers in 7

Swinton: 76ers in 5

Lundberg: Raptors in 7

Wood: 76ers in 6

Western Conference

Rick Scuteri/USA TODAY Sports

Phoenix Suns (1) vs. Pelicans (8)

Beck: Suns in 5

Harris: Suns in 4

Herring: Suns in 4

Lundberg: Suns in 4

Mannix: Suns in 5

Nadkarni: Suns in 4

Moss: Suns in 6

Pickman: Suns in 4

Pina: Suns in 5

Shapiro: Suns in 4

Swinton: Suns in 5

Wood: Suns in 5

Memphis Grizzlies (2) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (7)

Beck: Grizzlies in 7

Harris: Grizzlies in 6

Herring: Grizzlies in 6

Lundberg: Grizzlies in 6

Mannix: Grizzlies in 5

Nadkarni: Grizzlies in 7

Pickman: Grizzlies in 6

Pina: Grizzlies in 7

Moss: Grizzlies in 6

Shapiro: Grizzlies in 6

Swinton: Grizzlies in 6

Wood: Grizzlies in 6

Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Denver Nuggets (6)

Beck: Warriors in 5

Harris: Warriors in 7

Herring: Warriors in 6

Lundberg: Warriors in 6

Mannix: Warriors in 7

Moss: Warriors in 6

Nadkarni: Warriors in 7

Pickman: Warriors in 5

Pina: Warriors in 7

Shapiro: Warriors in 5

Swinton: Nuggets in 7

Wood: Warriors in 6

Dallas Mavericks (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5)

Beck: Mavericks in 7

Harris: Jazz in 4

Herring: Jazz in 6

Lundberg: Jazz in 7

Mannix: Jazz in 7

Pickman: Jazz in 7

Pina: Jazz in 6

Moss: Jazz in 5

Nadkarni: Jazz in 6

Shapiro: Jazz in 6

Swinton: Jazz in 6

Wood: Jazz in 7

