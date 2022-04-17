Skip to main content
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Kyrie Irving Appears to Give Double Middle Fingers to Celtics Fans

Kyrie Irving’s battle against opposing team’s fans continued Sunday in his team’s 115–114 loss to the Celtics. Only this time, he used his fingers instead of his mouth. 

During the fourth quarter of the loss, Irving appeared to give double middle fingers to Celtics fans before he inbounded the ball. Trying to avoid being seen, Irving put both his hands behind his head and seemingly gave the fans double middle fingers. The fans immediately reacted when he put his hands behind his head, and when he puts his hands down, his middle fingers can still be seen sticking out. 

Earlier in the third quarter, Irving appeared to give the middle finger to Celtics fans as well. After he made a bucket, the point guard stuck up a finger but it’s unclear if it was his middle or pointer finger from video. 

The former Celtics point guard could get a hefty fine coming his way. It’s not his first time this season he’s gotten into it with fans of a former team, though. Irving was fined $25,000 in January after he was recorded telling a Cavaliers fan, “Got y’all a championship, mother------s still ungrateful.”

Scroll to Continue

A video also surfaced of Irving cursing at a fan when the Nets were going back to the locker room at halftime Sunday. The fan can be heard saying “Kyrie, you suck” and Irving responded “suck my d--- b----.”

