Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?
Brooklyn Nets to Win it All: Would You Bet That?

Report: Luka Dončić Unlikely to Play in Game 2 vs. Jazz Due to Calf Injury

Dallas star Luka Dončić is unlikely to play in Game 2 against Utah due to the left calf injury suffered in the final week of the regular season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski noted that a “dramatic improvement” would be needed for Dončić to suit up for the Mavericks on Monday, after the team lost its Game 1 matchup against the Jazz on Saturday afternoon 99–93.

ESPN Mavericks reporter Tim MacMahon noted on Sunday that Dallas coach Jason Kidd said that Dončić would practice on Sunday and that they would see how he felt going into Monday night’s Game 2.

There is no question that Dallas needs Dončić back. The Mavericks struggled offensively down the stretch on Saturday afternoon, and missed Dončić’s shot creation and play making. The Mavericks shot just 28% from three and 38% overall from the floor in the loss.

Game 2 between the Jazz and Mavericks tips off Monday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBATV.

