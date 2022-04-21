ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Brian Windhorst report the Suns have diagnosed guard Devin Booker with a grade 1 hamstring strain. The injury means Booker could miss 2–3 weeks of action.

Booker left the Suns’ Game 2 against the Pelicans after landing awkwardly on his left leg trying to block center Jaxson Hayes on a fast break.

The Phoenix star only totaled 24 minutes in the game, but he scored 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting in that span. It was already reported that Booker was going to the next two games of this series with a “mild” hamstring injury.

Booker only played in 68 games this season, having dealt with a different left hamstring strain earlier in the season. Still, he averaged a career-high 26.8 points with 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists on the year.

In the 14 games Booker did not play, the Suns went 8–6, but lost their final three games after the team already locked up the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference. Phoenix is currently tied 1–1 with New Orleans in their first round series, and will likely have to approach the rest of the series without their best player.

