Suns star Devin Booker left early in Game 2 vs. the Pelicans on Tuesday night due to right hamstring tightness, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Suns have not ruled Booker out yet as they wait for the MRI results; however, it is likely that the All-Star guard could miss Games 3 and 4 of the first round series.

Booker leads the Suns with the best points average per game at 26.8. He is the only player on his team with an average above 20 points. He has averaged 28 points in the first two playoff games this year. On Tuesday night, Booker scored 31 points in the first half of the game, which the Pelicans eventually won the contest, 125-114.

The series is split at one game each with Game 3 scheduled for Friday night, meaning Booker has a few days to get workouts in and recover from his injury. This is not the guard’s first bout of hamstring injuries. In November, he strained his left hamstring, resulting in him being sidelined for seven games.

The No. 1 Suns completed a franchise-record of 64 wins during the regular season, which led the NBA.

More NBA Coverage: