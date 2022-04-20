Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Devin Booker’s Hamstring Injury ‘Mild,’ Game 3 Status Still Unknown: Report

Suns star Devin Booker left early in Game 2 vs. the Pelicans on Tuesday night due to right hamstring tightness, and according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star underwent an MRI on Wednesday. 

According to Wojnarowski, the Suns have not ruled Booker out yet as they wait for the MRI results; however, it is likely that the All-Star guard could miss Games 3 and 4 of the first round series. 

Booker leads the Suns with the best points average per game at 26.8. He is the only player on his team with an average above 20 points. He has averaged 28 points in the first two playoff games this year. On Tuesday night, Booker scored 31 points in the first half of the game, which the Pelicans eventually won the contest, 125-114. 

The series is split at one game each with Game 3 scheduled for Friday night, meaning Booker has a few days to get workouts in and recover from his injury. This is not the guard’s first bout of hamstring injuries. In November, he strained his left hamstring, resulting in him being sidelined for seven games.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The No. 1 Suns completed a franchise-record of 64 wins during the regular season, which led the NBA.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

YOU MAY LIKE

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at the Academy Awards in 2017.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Affleck, Damon Making Film About Nike, Jordan

Affleck will reportedly direct and portray Phil Knight, while Damon is set to play Sonny Vaccaro.

By Dan Lyons
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) talks after winning player of the year during a press conference.
College Basketball

Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to Earn Roughly $2M Through NIL

He’s the first National Player of the Year to return to school since 2008.

By Joseph Salvador
A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker.
College Football

Big Ten Reveals Football, Basketball Title Sites Through ’24

The conference has settled on two primary host cities for the next few years of title games.

By Zach Koons
Bill Burr
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Burr Does Hilarious Commentary, Derek Jeter Imitation During Red Sox Game

The comedian roasted the Hall of Fame shortstop, Blue Jays fans and others.

By Jimmy Traina
Deebo Samuel with the 49ers.
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel

If the 49ers grant the receiver's trade request, his fantasy value will be maximized with one of these five teams.

By Michael Fabiano
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe smiles
College Basketball

Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Returning to School

It’s been 14 years since a reigning men’s National Player of the Year came back to college.

By Kevin Sweeney
Speedball Mike Bailey delivers a kick to his opponent
Play
Wrestling

Mike Bailey Hits the Ground Running Upon Return to U.S.

He’s making up for lost time after an immigration issue kept him out of the country for five years.

By Justin Barrasso
Three pairs of boxing gloves hang from the ceiling.
Boxing

MTK Global Folds Amid Daniel Kinahan Sanctions

The boxing management company announced it would cease operations after its co-founder was hit by sanctions from the U.S. Treasury Department.

By Chris Mannix