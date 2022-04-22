Skip to main content
Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant and the Washington Nationals on Today's SI Feed
Joel Embiid Battling Through Thumb Injury, Expects to Play in Game 4, per Report

76ers star Joel Embiid is playing through a potentially serious right thumb injury that could require further testing in the near future, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne

Embiid is reportedly “experiencing pain and discomfort” in his thumb but managed to practice Friday and is expected to play in Game 4 on Saturday. It was also reported that Embiid may need an MRI to determine the ailment’s severity.

The MVP candidate was seen sporting a soft cast on his right wrist during the second half of Wednesday’s Game 3 win over the Raptors. Embiid reportedly wore the soft cast during Friday’s practice, and was not listed on the team’s official injury report.

However, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Sixers fear Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb. Charania also noted the All-Star big man plans to continue playing, and will rely on his pain tolerance and the team’s medical staff going forward.

While the initial diagnosis suggests he won’t miss any time, Embiid’s health is paramount to Philly’s hopes of making a deep postseason run. The 28-year-old is coming off one of his healthiest regular seasons after battling various injuries throughout his eight-year career.

Embiid’s dominant season has continued in the playoffs with the center averaging 27.7 points and 13 rebounds through three games. Barring any unforeseen changes to his status, the star big man is on track to continue his dominant start as the 76ers look to secure a first-round sweep in Toronto.

