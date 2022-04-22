As reports forecasting his anticipated return continue to emerge, Ben Simmons addressed his playing status following Friday’s practice.

Simmons dashed the hopes of those hoping for a Game 3 debut, telling reporters “probably not” when asked about the possibility of playing Saturday, per ESPN. However, the three-time All-Star added he’s “very hopeful” he’ll able to play during the Nets’ first-round series against the Celtics.

The latest report on Simmons’s Nets debut came from The Athletic’s Shams Charania who reported Thursday the versatile playmaker is planning to play in Game 4. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the same news Friday afternoon, setting the stage for a potentially huge night in Brooklyn on Monday night.

Nets fans have been on “Ben Simmons Watch” since the team acquired him in a blockbuster trade for James Harden on Feb. 10. The 25-year-old has not played since June 2021 due to physical and mental health concerns.

Simmons is recovering from a back injury sustained during his initial ramp up after being acquired by the Nets. He had an epidural to help relieve the pain in his back in mid-March.

With Brooklyn trailing Boston 2–0 entering this weekend, expect more updates concerning Simmons’ heavily-discussed season debut.

