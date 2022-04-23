Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Joel Embiid Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Raptors Despite Thumb Injury, per Report

With a chance to close out the series in Toronto, 76ers star center Joel Embiid intends to play in Saturday’s Game 4 despite a lingering thumb injury, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports

Embiid is reportedly “experiencing pain and discomfort” in his right thumb but managed to practice Friday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. It was reported that he may need an MRI, which he now plans to have when the Sixers return to Philadelphia after Game 4, per Haynes. 

The 28-year-old MVP candidate wore a soft cast on his right wrist during the second half of Wednesday’s Game 3 win in Toronto. After draining the game-winning three in that contest, Embiid reportedly wore the same cast during Friday’s practice.

Although the five-time All-Star plans to take the court on Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Sixers fear Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb. Charania noted the Philadelphia big man plans to continue playing, and will rely on his pain tolerance and the team’s medical staff going forward.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s no secret that Embiid is a crucial piece of the Sixers playoff hopes after a putting together an MVP-caliber regular season. Already, the seven-footer has averaged 27.7 points and 13 rebounds through three postseason games against the Raptors.

Behind the leadership of Embiid, Philadelphia will try to finish off a first-round sweep in Toronto on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. 

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers. 

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Gavin Kane with his family and New Jersey governor Phil Murphy at the Field of Dreams in Toms River.
Extra Mustard

Watch: 11-Year-Old Rutgers Fan Scores Emotional Touchdown

Gavin Kane, who uses a wheelchair, capped the Scarlet Knights spring game with a touchdown.

By Madison Williams
Barry Switzer greets the Oklahoma crowd at a game.
College Football

Barry Switzer Announces Oklahoma NIL Collective for Athletes

The legendary Sooner football coach is taking advantage of the new college landscape.

By Daniel Chavkin
Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the field before a game.
NFL

Giants’ Toney Appears to Address Trade Buzz on IG Story

According to a Friday report, New York could be moving on from the 2021 first round pick.

By Zach Koons
Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (7) celebrates after teammate Jimmy Butler (22) scores in a game against the Hawks.
NBA

Lowry Leaves Game 3 Due to Hamstring, Vows Not to Miss Time

The Heat point guard left Friday night’s game in the third quarter and did not return.

By Zach Koons
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7)
MLB

White Sox SS Tim Anderson Suspended One Game for Obscene Gesture

The Chicago star will appeal his one-game suspension after he gestured towards Cleveland fans earlier this week.

By Mike McDaniel
Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is held back as he goes after New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes (10), who was called for a flagrant-2 foul and ejected during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Friday, April 22, 2022.
NBA

Pelicans’ Jaxson Hayes Ejected vs. Suns After Flagrant 2 Shove

The New Orleans center got physical with Jae Crowder in the middle of Game 3, resulting in his ejection.

By Daniel Chavkin
Trae Young makes a layup vs. Heat.
NBA

Trae Young Knocks Down Game-Winning Floater in Game 3 vs. Heat

Despite a rough shooting night, the Atlanta star point guard hit the floater when it counted to lift the Hawks to a crucial win.

By Mike McDaniel
Baker Mayfield holds his Heisman Trophy after winning the award.
Extra Mustard

College Football World Reacts to Baker Mayfield’s Heisman Statue

Social media had some fun when first seeing the sculpture.

By Daniel Chavkin