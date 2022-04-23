Joel Embiid Intends to Play in Game 4 vs. Raptors Despite Thumb Injury, per Report

With a chance to close out the series in Toronto, 76ers star center Joel Embiid intends to play in Saturday’s Game 4 despite a lingering thumb injury, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Embiid is reportedly “experiencing pain and discomfort” in his right thumb but managed to practice Friday, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne. It was reported that he may need an MRI, which he now plans to have when the Sixers return to Philadelphia after Game 4, per Haynes.

The 28-year-old MVP candidate wore a soft cast on his right wrist during the second half of Wednesday’s Game 3 win in Toronto. After draining the game-winning three in that contest, Embiid reportedly wore the same cast during Friday’s practice.

Although the five-time All-Star plans to take the court on Saturday, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Sixers fear Embiid is dealing with a torn ligament in his thumb. Charania noted the Philadelphia big man plans to continue playing, and will rely on his pain tolerance and the team’s medical staff going forward.

It’s no secret that Embiid is a crucial piece of the Sixers playoff hopes after a putting together an MVP-caliber regular season. Already, the seven-footer has averaged 27.7 points and 13 rebounds through three postseason games against the Raptors.

Behind the leadership of Embiid, Philadelphia will try to finish off a first-round sweep in Toronto on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

