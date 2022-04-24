The Nets listed Ben Simmons as out for Game 4 against the Celtics Monday. Simmons missed the entire regular season and has yet to appear in the playofsf due to a herniated disc in his back.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania previously reported that Simmons was planning to make his season debut in Game 4 against the Celtics. Before that, it was reported that Simmons was targeting a return within Games 4 to 6.

Simmons was fully ready to make his season debut but after getting on the court Saturday, he woke up sore Sunday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Both Simmons and the team agreed he’d sit out Monday’s elimination game.

The Nets are down 3–0 against the Celtics and could very well be swept out of the first round of the playoffs on Monday. The point forward was acquired by Brooklyn in a blockbuster trade that landed James Harden with Philadelphia back in February. Unfortunately, the Nets haven’t been able to get Simmons on the floor with fellow star players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Game 4 in Brooklyn tip-offs Monday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.

