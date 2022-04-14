Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
NBA
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons
NBA Playoffs Injury Update: Steph, Luka, Simmons

Report: Ben Simmons Targeting Debut Within Games 4 to 6 of Nets–Celtics Series

As Ben Simmons continues his preparation for a return to action this season, the three-time All-Star is reportedly hoping to make his debut within the next two weeks. 

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Simmons is targeting a possible return around Games 4 to 6 of the Nets’ first round series against Celtics, which is set to begin in Boston on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Based on Charania’s report, the earliest fans can expect for Simmons to make his season debut is April 25 when Brooklyn hosts Boston at Barclays Center. If he is unable to play in that game and the series ends up going beyond Game 4, the next possible dates would be April 27 (Game 5) or April 29 (Game 6).

Thursday’s report is the latest chapter in a season-long story chronicling Simmons’s mental and physical health as he works his way back to the floor. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Nets coach Steve Nash said Tuesday there were no new updates on a timetable for Simmons, who has been increasing his activity while gradually rehabbing a back injury he sustained last month. Nash’s remarks contradicted a report from Charania two days prior, which detailed a level of optimism regarding the 25-year-old’s chances of debuting in Round 1.

The Nets secured the No. 7 seed in the East and a date with the No. 2 seed Celtics on Tuesday after defeating the Cavaliers 115–108 in the first game of the play-in tournament.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL

Report: Geno Smith Re-Signs With Seahawks On One-Year Deal

The 31-year-old started three games for Seattle during the 2021 season.

By Jelani Scott
sammy watkins
NFL

Report: Packers Sign WR Sammy Watkins to One-Year Deal

With Aaron Rodgers back in the fold and Davante Adams in Las Vegas, Green Bay has made a key addition to its passing game.

By Nick Selbe
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) grabs his left calf during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs
Play
NBA

Report: Luka Dončić Out for Game 1 vs. Jazz

The three-time All-Star suffered a left calf strain during the last regular season game.

By Madison Williams
Stephen Curry (30) with Draymond Green (23) on the Warriors.
Play
Extra Mustard

Curry, Green Believe 2017 Warriors Were Best Team Ever

Was this the best NBA team in history?

By Joseph Salvador
Denver Broncos helmet
Play
NFL

Broncos Sale Is ‘Free and Clear’ to Proceed Following Settlement

The right of first refusal agreement between the late Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser Jr. has been dissolved after 38 years.

By Madeline Coleman
Patrick Beverley celebrates a win over the Clippers
Play
NBA

NBA Fines Patrick Beverley After Post-Game Antics

The veteran guard went over-the-top to celebrate the team’s win over Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
bryan reynolds
Play
MLB

Pirates Agree to Two-Year Contract With Bryan Reynolds

The All-Star starter in 2021 will make more than $13 million over the next two seasons.

By Nick Selbe
Kirby Smart holding the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy
College Football

ESPN Preseason FPI Notes Four National Title Contenders

Only three of those teams have a greater than 20% chance of winning the national championship.

By Mike McDaniel