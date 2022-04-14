As Ben Simmons continues his preparation for a return to action this season, the three-time All-Star is reportedly hoping to make his debut within the next two weeks.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Simmons is targeting a possible return around Games 4 to 6 of the Nets’ first round series against Celtics, which is set to begin in Boston on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Based on Charania’s report, the earliest fans can expect for Simmons to make his season debut is April 25 when Brooklyn hosts Boston at Barclays Center. If he is unable to play in that game and the series ends up going beyond Game 4, the next possible dates would be April 27 (Game 5) or April 29 (Game 6).

Thursday’s report is the latest chapter in a season-long story chronicling Simmons’s mental and physical health as he works his way back to the floor.

Nets coach Steve Nash said Tuesday there were no new updates on a timetable for Simmons, who has been increasing his activity while gradually rehabbing a back injury he sustained last month. Nash’s remarks contradicted a report from Charania two days prior, which detailed a level of optimism regarding the 25-year-old’s chances of debuting in Round 1.

The Nets secured the No. 7 seed in the East and a date with the No. 2 seed Celtics on Tuesday after defeating the Cavaliers 115–108 in the first game of the play-in tournament.

