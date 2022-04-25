Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Ingram, Pelicans Overwhelm Booker-less Suns to Tie Series

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 16 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Phoenix Suns—playing without injured star Devin Booker—118-103 in Game 4 on Sunday night to tie the first-round series.

Jonas Valanciunas reasserted himself in the middle with 26 points and 15 rebounds to help the Pelicans pull even heading back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Booker strained his right hamstring after scoring 31 first-half points in the top-seeded Suns’ Game 2 loss. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 23 points and eight rebounds, and fellow center JaVale McGee had 14 points.

Chris Paul, who had 19-point fourth quarters in the Suns’ two playoff wins, was held to four points in 35 minutes. He had 11 assists, but committed three turnovers.

The Pelicans led 89-85 with 8:05 left and used a 12-0 run to ice it. Valanciunas, limited to six points in a Game 3 loss, scored 10 points in a 3:34 span of the fourth quarter to help the Pelicans pull away. He punctuated his scoring spree with a three-pointer from the left wing.

New Orleans had a 35-23 advantage in the third quarter. Ingram was the catalyst, making 7 of 10 shots and assisting on two other baskets as New Orleans took an 84-74 lead. His flurry started on the Pelicans’ first three possessions of the half, with a pair of 15-footers and a layup.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Suns used a 20-10 run, with Mikal Bridges breaking down the New Orleans defense with three layups in the final eight minutes of the first half, to take a 51-49 halftime lead.

TIP INS

Suns: Paul had 28 assists and zero turnovers in Games 2 and 3, but he had 11 assists and three turnovers on Sunday. In the first three games, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 38-2. ... Cam Johnson had 13 points.

Pelicans: The Pelicans committed 46 turnovers in the first three games to the Suns’ 28, leading to a point differential of 72-27. But New Orleans committed just seven turnovers in Game 4.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt.
NHL

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Injured in Loss to Maple Leafs

He left early in the third period after he tripped over a goaltender's stick.

By Associated Press
Former Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates after defeating the Bills in an AFC Divisional playoff football game.
Play
NFL

Report: Bears WR Pringle Arrested For Reckless Driving

Byron Pringle, 28, reportedly faces two misdemeanor charges following a Saturday incident.

By Zach Koons
Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins during the Annual Scarlett and Gray Spring game at Ohio Stadium.
Play
College Football

Ryan Day Speaks at Vigil for Dwayne Haskins

The Ohio State coach believes Haskins left behind a legacy.

By Joseph Salvador
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) reacts after cutting down the net after their win against North Carolina in the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four.
College Basketball

Ochai Agbaji Declares for the NBA Draft

He was named the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player after Kansas beat North Carolina to win the national title.

By Joseph Salvador
Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw.
College Basketball

Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson to Return for Third Season

The rising junior is one of the game’s best frontcourt players.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen holds the first-place trophy after winning the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Racing

Max Verstappen Wins Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

The 24-year-old Red Bull driver earned the prestigious honor after a record-breaking showing last season.

By Zach Koons
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) watches his three run game winning home run against the Chicago White Sox in the tenth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
Play
MLB

Byron Buxton’s 469-Foot HR Seals Twins Win in Extras

The center fielder has accounted for seven RBIs in Minnesota’s last two games.

By Associated Press
Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; NBA on TNT television analyst Reggie Miller during the New Orleans Pelicans against the Phoenix Suns in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Reggie Miller Blasts Ben Simmons For Missing Game 4

The Basketball Hall of Famer was not happy with the point guard, who has not played since last June.

By Jelani Scott