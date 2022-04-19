The Third Splash Brother Has Arrived

Inside look at Jordan Poole’s emergence in the NBA playoffs. Plus, how the Timberwolves and Grizzlies are playing by their own rules.

So, last week, we tackled the sudden late-season resurgence of Klay Thompson, and what it potentially meant for him and the Warriors getting back to the promised land.

But since then, both Thompson and even two-time MVP Stephen Curry have been outshined at times by third-year guard Jordan Poole, who’s averaging 29.5 points per game through the first two games of Golden State’s series with Denver. And the Warriors, in large part due to Poole’s dominance, are comfortably up 2–0 in the matchup so far.

If the Dubs end up back in the winner’s circle at the end of this season after a four-year absence, we’ll end up rightfully declaring that there’s a third Splash Brother, one who coincidentally goes by the name of Poole. And while no one would be misguided enough to compare this group’s dominance to that of the run with Kevin Durant, there are key, favorable differences here in some cases. Poole, a fantastic passer and shooter, is still on a rookie deal rather than a max one (though he’s eligible for an extension this summer). He also has one of Curry’s best tendencies in the sense that he moves extremely well without the ball, leaving defenses uneasy and confused about where he’ll be on the court at any given moment.

That plays into the way the Warriors have always approached offense under Steve Kerr: utilizing off-ball screens, making use of misdirections, cutting backdoor, forcing hard choices on the defensive end because of the overcommitments aimed at Curry 35 and 40 feet out.

Poole’s emergence helped allow Curry the time he needed to get his footing after missing several weeks at the end of the regular season. The former MVP came off the bench in each of the first two games of the series, but exploded Monday for 34 points in just 23 minutes. At one point in the second quarter, he launched one of his patented “I don’t even need to watch my shot in the air; I know it’s going in” triples from the wing. It was perhaps the clearest sign that he was back to being Steph again.

“Curry is the greatest sixth man ever in the playoffs,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

Taken together, Golden State’s offensive attack appears to be far too much for Denver, who has little to consistently throw at the Warriors aside from Nikola Jokić, the soon-to-be two-time MVP who’s been neutralized by Draymond Green, the best defender in basketball.

Without Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Will Barton have been Jokić’s secondary options. Barton logged 12 points on 15 attempts Monday, while Gordon—who seems to miss Murray and Porter even more than Jokić—finished with seven points, marking the fifth-straight playoff contest he’s failed to score in double digits, dating back to last season’s series loss to the Suns. For Gordon, who’s still just 26 years old, it’s a far, disappointing cry from the first few weeks after he was traded to Denver, and the Nuggets immediately reeled off seven wins in a row with him as the team’s fourth option most nights.

Playing by their own rules

The NBA regular season is a wholly different experience from the playoffs, with one often being closer to recess, while the other is more comparable to a seasoned, grad-level course.

In that sense, the Timberwolves and Grizzlies—both among the league’s youngest teams at just 24 years old on average—are the equivalent of baby geniuses sitting in a lecture hall, scribbling notes alongside college students twice their age.

They’re ahead of the curve, as evidenced by their Game 1 contest being the first time in NBA history that a pair of 22-year-olds scored 30 or more points in the same playoff game. The budding clubs played a high-scoring game at a blistering pace, things that go against the grain of what fans have come to expect from playoff basketball. It’s a shame that Game 2 of perhaps the most fascinating first-round matchup will be showcased on NBA TV, where fewer folks will see it.

Minnesota-Memphis is great because these two teams are so young that they don’t realize they’re breaking all the conventional rules and making the game more fun by doing it.

They don’t care how young they are. They don’t care what tempo at which they’re supposed to play. And Patrick Beverley and Dillon Brooks certainly don’t care about how you feel about their persistent trash talk and hard-nosed style from one play to the next.

Both teams have showcased the profile of a contender: Memphis being one by virtue of its No. 2 seed in the West and its ability to win even without star Ja Morant, while the Wolves—who tout plenty of their own star power with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns—flirted with being a top-10 team on both sides of the ball for most of the season.

When it comes to breaking the conventional rules, Minnesota did that most in Game 1, beating the grit and grind originators at their own game and on their home floor. The Wolves generally outmuscled the grimy Grizzlies, who stood among the league leaders in hustle stats like deflections and loose balls recovered while also dominating the glass and taking care of the ball. As The Athletic’s Fred Katz laid out, Minnesota—one of the NBA’s worst defensive rebounding clubs—won the rebounding battle and managed to limit its live-ball turnovers to just three in Game 1 despite Memphis being the best squad at forcing those sorts of miscues.

It’s not immediately clear what immediate fixes Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins will seek to make after the Game 1 defeat. But even though Memphis got outworked on the boards, don’t be surprised if we see Steven Adams for a shorter amount of time than his 24 minutes in the last contest. Game 1’s pace was a bit fast for him, and Edwards and Towns each had little trouble in finding comfortable shot attempts with him defending. The Wolves went 5-of-6 on jumpers with Adams in the mix in the first quarter alone, according to Synergy Sports.

But whether Adams is in the rotation plenty or not, rest assured: There should be plenty of shotmaking, loose-ball scrambles and mean mugging to go around either way. And it’s part of what will make this series so entertaining regardless of who ends up pulling it out.

Where have we seen this before?

If the Jazz lose this first-round series to a Dallas club that’s playing without Luka Dončić—a loss that would likely bring about a significant shakeup in Utah—they’ll likely look back at Monday’s Game 2 defeat as the night that it all came apart.

Just in case starting point guard Mike Conley’s scoreless, 0-of-7 showing in 22 minutes wasn’t startling enough, the Jazz surrendered a 41-point, five-assist, zero-turnover showing to 6'1" Mavs guard Jalen Brunson in the 110–104 defeat, which evened the series at 1–1. No one—not Luka, not Dirk—in Mavs history had ever posted a 40-point, zero-turnover game in the playoffs before that. The man is going to make a lot of money this summer.

You might wonder how a player that small, however talented he might be, could generate that much offense against a team with perhaps the best rim protector in the game. But while Brunson shot over the top of the Stifle Tower a few times, he often pulled up before getting to him, attacking in that challenging in-between space of the floor after beating slow-footed Jazz perimeter defenders to the spot. Rudy Gobert, trying to play both his man (Dwight Powell or Maxi Kleber) and the ball, was generally only comfortable coming up so high, not wanting to surrender a lob or an open triple.

The latter concern was the one that jumped off the screen late with the Jazz defense, as it’s one we’ve seen before. Utah has been a sieve on the perimeter all year, but Monday was especially shameful, considering how big it would have been to take a 2–0 lead on a team that could get its perennial MVP candidate back in the lineup in the coming days.

More specifically, Brunson’s repeated drives to the basket forced help from Gobert, who was doing his best to not give up open looks at the rim. But in helping, he had to leave the right corner, where Kleber was open one play after the next. It looked exactly the same as last year’s Western Conference semifinal series against the Clippers, in which Los Angeles repeatedly goaded Gobert out of position to be able to make a quick pass to a wide-open shooter along the arc. (To be fair, we’ve also seen it toward the end of a few Utah collapses this season, when Gobert and the Jazz didn’t contest the perimeter after a switch. Take, for example, this comeback from Golden State in the second-to-last week of the season.)

Fixing that, along with finding better perimeter defenders, was really the one thing the Jazz needed to address this past offseason. (That effort, to acquire Rudy Gay and Eric Paschall and have them serve as small-ball centers, hasn’t worked.) But again, Utah appeared to fail the exam. “The telltale is that we can’t have Brunson have the night he had and also be able to kick the ball out for those looks,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said.

Put another way: Utah didn’t take anything away, even on a night when Dončić was injured.

The Mavericks made seventeen uncontested triples on the night, the most of any club over the past 10 postseasons, according to ESPN’s Stats and Information Group. Of Kleber’s eight threes, seven of them came with no Jazz defender within proximity of him.

With the victory, the Mavs bought themselves some time to get Dončić back. But even if he doesn’t return, Dallas may have found Utah’s kryptonite, and that may be enough to make this a series with or without the superstar point guard.

