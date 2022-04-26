Skip to main content
Why Ben Simmons Wasn’t on the Nets Bench for Game 4 vs. Boston

Although Ben Simmons was at one point rumored to be targeting a return with the Nets facing elimination in their opening round playoff series against the Celtics, that turned out not to be the case as Brooklyn ruled him out shortly before Game 4.

In fact, Simmons wasn’t even on the team’s bench once tip-off came around on Monday night.

The Nets point guard has been hard to miss on the sidelines through the first few games as he’s been seen sporting a number of colorful outfits. However, he was not on the bench during Monday’s game in Brooklyn. 

According to Sports Illustrated’s Howard Beck, Simmons was not at Barclays Center because of his ongoing back issues.

Simmons’s absence comes just hours after he and agent Rich Paul reportedly met with Nets general manager Sean Marks Monday and the team’s leadership to discuss what it will take for the 25-year-old to make his debut for the franchise, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. In addition to a herniated disc in his back, Simmons is also working to improve his mental health before returning to the court.

“The sense very much today was he [Simmons] needed more support, he needed more help to get there,” Wojnarowski said on ESPN Monday. “There is still a mental health part in this equation that the Nets and Rich Paul and Ben Simmons have to continue to work through together.” 

Simmons, a former No. 1 pick, cited his mental health as a factor when requesting a trade from the 76ers following a dismal performance during the 2021 playoffs. He was acquired by the Nets in a blockbuster trade that landed James Harden with Philadelphia back in February.

Simmons hasn’t played in an NBA game since last year and the timeline for his return remains unknown.

