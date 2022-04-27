The Memphis Grizzlies do not play small. They love to run and their franchise superstar is a 6’3” point guard. But they do not play small. All season long, size factored into their advantage. They bullied opponents on the glass, made the most of second-chance opportunities and protected the paint. Their starting power forward, Jaren Jackson Jr., led the league in blocks.

But thanks to myriad unique matchup problems created by Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, the Grizzlies have had to be more nimble in the playoffs, which means giving minutes normally filled by the mountainous Steven Adams to seldom-used sophomore Xavier Tillman and the crafty, 6’9” Kyle Anderson. Even with Adams on the bench, Memphis has mostly kept one of those two with either JJJ or Brandon Clarke as a way to preserve the bulk and muscle that was featured all season long.

But all that changed in Game 5, a sloppy classic that doubled as this franchise’s most important win since Ja Morant was drafted. In the fourth quarter, with Jackson Jr. fouling out after only 18 minutes, Adams still deemed unplayable and Memphis’s offense spinning its wheels in a mud puddle, the Grizzlies went smaller than they ever do, with Morant, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones as their three guards, Dillon Brooks bumped up to the four and the 6’8” Clarke as a lone big. On nights like this, there are a million different reasons why one team wins and the other loses. But Memphis’ decision to crawl out of its comfort zone and break so dramatically from what got them here was significant.

“I like that lineup, for sure,” Bane said after the Grizzlies’ thrilling 111–109 win in which Morant hit a game-winning lefty layup with one second remaining. It’s not a given that Memphis, which now holds a 3-2 series lead, ever uses it (or something similar) ever again. That five-man unit played zero seconds during the regular season. But in seven critical minutes, with their back against the ropes, trailing by double digits in the third and fourth quarter, it was a shot of adrenaline: Memphis outscored Minnesota by a whopping 14 points when they took the floor, and their offensive rating with Jones, Morant and Bane was 133.3.

“We've talked about using lineups like that. It hasn't been maybe our first adjustment when we've gone into the game,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said. “But as we were reading the game and just reading the lineups and reading the spark that we needed, certain matchups that might work for us … obviously they're tough to match up with when you're playing normal lines that we've done all season long. But I kind of just went with a gut feel.”

The Grizzlies went small because they had to. When Jackson Jr. fouled out with about seven minutes left in the game, Jenkins replaced him with Jones, supplementing Morant with the team’s two best outside shooters and a bouncy roll man. That extra room was a blessing. Morant closed with 16 points and 10 free-throw attempts. “Just a lot of floor spacing,” he said, when asked about Memphis’ success going small. “You know, guys who can knock down the three ball, able to get out and run once we rebound.”

It might not have worked without Clarke, who was an absolute monster on the glass, grabbing seven offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter. (The Timberwolves had six in the entire game). He turned several of Memphis’ missed shots into putback layups and volleyball slapbacks that created opportunities for everyone else—most notably Morant’s humongous go-ahead three with one minute left.

“I was happy because when I tipped it, I hit the ball really hard so I thought it was gonna fly all the way down the court,” Clarke said. “But I guess I hit it, like, the perfect way. It went right to Ja's hands.”

Part of the reason Clarke had so much success here was Chris Finch’s decision to downsize with Jordan McLaughlin, which led to Towns and Brooks guarding each other. Brooks fronted Towns, cut off drives and contested shots. Minnesota’s most important player only scored three points on three shots during this stretch, and was occasionally stuck on a crossmatch or switch that dragged him way out of the paint (hence, Clarke’s feast). “You can put a guard on KAT at times,” Clarke said. “We got guards that can guard bigs.”

On one hand, this lineup was highly abnormal for Memphis to use. On the other, it makes total sense that they leaned all the way in. This team needed more space and wanted to give Morant the runway he deserves by dislodging a pick-and-roll coverage that planted a third defender in the paint all night long. The half-court actions loosened up, but, more importantly, they were able to avoid some altogether, getting out in transition and attacking off misses.

“Even when they scored, we just got the ball out of the net and just kept pushing it,” Jenkins said. “And I thought you could just see the change in the energy and the pace. And when we get going like that we can go on some nice runs.”

Going forward, it’ll be interesting to see if the Grizzlies give small, three-guard units a look even when they aren’t so desperate. (Jones, Morant and Bane lineups barely saw the floor this year, but when they did they were damn good.) And if they eventually get past the Timberwolves and face off against the Warriors, they may have no choice.

