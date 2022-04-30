Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

The Sixers are in Serious Trouble Without Joel Embiid. What Now?

The MVP finalist is out indefinitely after suffering an orbital fracture and mild concussion in the first round. Here’s how his absence affects the 76ers on the court.

Joel Embiid’s chances of getting out of the second round for the first time in his career just took a massive blow. The Sixers big man is out indefinitely after suffering a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in the team’s series-clinching win over the Raptors on Thursday, the team announced. Embiid appeared to sustain the injury late in the fourth quarter of the victory, with Philly holding a 29-point lead. Already playing with a torn ligament in his right thumb, Embiid’s status for the Sixers’ series—which begins Monday—against the Heat is now unclear.

To put it bluntly, Philly is in trouble. In 44 minutes with James Harden on the floor without Embiid during the first round, the Sixers had a minus-6.8 net rating. And that was actually an improvement over how Philly performed in Harden’s solo minutes during the regular season, when the team had a minus-10.2 net rating. (For context, the league-worst Blazers had a minus-9.1 net rating. The Sixers with Harden and no Embiid played like a lottery team.)

The non-Embiid lineup Philly used most often in the first round consisted of Harden, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, Tyrese Maxey and Paul Reed. In 17 minutes of action, that group outscored the Raptors by 15—that’s really good! That’s likely the lineup Doc Rivers will use to start, though the Sixers will have some options. Will the team get freaky and dare to go small? I wouldn’t be completely shocked to see Harden, Maxey, Harris, Green and Georges Niang together at some point if Rivers needs to really juice the offense. Defensive ace Matisse Thybulle played zero minutes at center during the regular season, but he could also be an option in some lineups if Rivers doesn’t want to turn to DeAndre Jordan, who hasn’t been used in the playoffs after struggling during much of his Philly stint.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thybulle at center could help mitigate the spacing concerns of playing him alongside Reed or Jordan, though it would be a massive change in his role to ask him to start screening and diving for Harden. Though rebounding with that group would be an adventure, I would at least try it when Bam Adebayo is on the bench. If there’s good news, it’s that Harden is one of the few stars in the NBA capable of being a one-man band on offense. Give him a screener and some shooters and Harden has a history of making magic, even if that hasn’t happened for the Sixers so far.

The bad news is the Heat are not a team you want to start experimenting with offensively. Miami currently has the second-best defensive efficiency in the playoffs after thoroughly shutting down the Hawks in Round 1. Erik Spoelstra is in a much more advantageous position only having to gameplan for Harden and Maxey than trying to also solve for Embiid. It even allows the Heat more lineup flexibility after they found some offense with P.J. Tucker at center in Round 1.

I don’t think the Sixers have no chance to win—the Heat have their own injury concerns with Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler—but the outlook is bleak. Harden hasn’t shown in a long time he can be the Houston version of himself who could isolate his team to an elite offense. At the same time, this is why Daryl Morey went out and acquired a second superstar. It’s a chance for Harden to prove he can still perform at an MVP level, and an opportunity for Maxey to build on the star potential he flashed in the first round. There’s a reason Embiid finished in the top three for MVP voting, however. Losing someone of his caliber is close to the worst possible scenario to begin a playoff series. 

More NBA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Sixers center Joel Embiid walks back down the court while holding his jersey
Play
NBA

Joel Embiid Reportedly Out Indefinitely With Orbital Fracture

The 76ers star will be sidelined as the franchise begins its series with the No. 1 seeded Heat.

By Mike McDaniel
John Metchie III speaks to the media at the combine.
NFL

Texans Add Former SEC Wide Receiver in Trade With Browns

Another Alabama offensive star was drafted with a high pick.

By Daniel Chavkin
Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National Squad wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) runs with the ball in the first half against the American squad at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NFL

Vikings New GM Trading With NFC North Rivals

The Packers traded with Minnesota to select NDSU wide receiver Christian Watson.

By Wilton Jackson
United States goalkeeper Hope Solo warms up for the game against Sweden during the women’s team quarterfinal in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympic Games at Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha.
Soccer

Hope Solo Requests Postponement of HoF Induction Ceremony

The former U.S. women’s national team star was scheduled to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in May.

By Jelani Scott
Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis during the NFL combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
NFL

QB Malik Willis on Radar of Four Teams Friday, per Report

The popular prospect remains available following Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) stares towards the San Antonio Spurs bench after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Phoenix. The Suns defeated the Spurs 115-110.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron James Reacts to Chris Paul’s Perfect Playoff Game

The Lakers star referred to Paul’s incredible performance as a “masterpiece.”

By Wilton Jackson
Marquise Brown catches a pass for the Baltimore Ravens.
Play
NFL

Marquise Brown Says Cardinals Beat Two Contenders in Trade

The new Arizona wide receiver named two other teams that wanted to acquire him.

By Daniel Chavkin
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 to win the best of seven series 4-0. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

The Durant-Barkley Fight Breakdown | SI Media Podcast

Kevin Durant vs. Charles Barkley analysis

By Jimmy Traina