Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Ja Morant Posts, Deletes Tweet Throwing Shade at Warriors

The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies on Saturday 142–112 to cruise to a 2–1 series lead. However, the tension that occurred in the game continued after the final horn blew.

Ja Morant had to leave the game with a knee injury he apparently suffered when Warriors guard Jordan Poole grabbed Morant’s knee while going for the ball. After the game, Morant twitter then deleted a tweet that showed he was not happy with the Warriors.

“‘Broke the code,’” he tweeted.

“The code” is a reference to Steve Kerr’s reaction to Dillon Brooks’s hard foul on Gary Payton II in game 2. After that game, Kerr said Brooks “broke the code” by fouling Payton in mid-air, something Kerr believes is a dirty play.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins addressed the Morant play in his postgame press conference, and confirmed that Poole’s grab is what aggravated Morant’s injury.

“We just watched the replay,” Jenkins said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I'm actually going to be very curious what happens after that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

However, Jenkins stopped short of saying he thought it was intentional.

“I don't know what goes through you guys' head. No, I didn't say that it went on purpose. I said the play happened,” he said. "There was a grab. I'm just curious what happened."

When Poole was asked about what happened, he said it was just a “basketball play,” and he would never intentionally try to injure another player.

“I mean, obviously, you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody,” he said. “Hopefully he gets better and, you know, we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that for real. That's not my type [of] game.”

After a day off, the Warriors and Grizzlies will resume their series in San Francisco on Monday night, although it is too soon to tell what Morant’s status is for that game.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dmitry Bivol lands a punch on Canelo Álvarez.
Boxing

Dmitry Bivol Defeats Canelo Alvarez by Unanimous Decision

The Russian boxer pulled off the upset Saturday night.

By Associated Press
USATSI_8842114
MMA

Exclusive: Daniel Cormier to be Inducted Into the UFC Hall of Fame

Cormier will be enshrined in the Modern Wing on June 30 at T-Mobile Arena.

By Justin Barrasso
Dmitry Bivol after his win vs. Canelo Álvarez
Play
Boxing

Dmitry Bivol Delivers in Upset Win Over Canelo Alvarez

The Russian light heavyweight champion retained his title with a shocking victory by unanimous decision over the heavy favorite.

By Chris Mannix
Charles Oliveira of Brazil secures a rear choke submission against Justin Gaethje in the UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 274 event at Footprint Center on May 07, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona.
MMA

UFC 274 Recap: Oliveira Finishes Gaethje in First Round

Even though Oliveira handily won the fight, the lightweight championship is now vacant after he failed to make weight.

By Justin Barrasso
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) during the fourth quarter of game three of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs
NBA

Ja Morant Injury Reignites Conversation On ‘The Code’

The testy Warriors-Grizzlies series has brought players’ unwritten rules about fouls to the forefront of the series.

By Howard Beck
AP22128007043001
Horse Racing

‘We Shocked The World!’ Rich Strike’s Journey From ‘Pea Patch’ to Derby Winner

Big-name jockeys and owners and exiled trainers were outdone and outshone by a group of racing no-names who brought a storybook finish Saturday at Churchill Downs.

By Pat Forde
001323795Finalfinalfinal-1
Horse Racing

Photos: After Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby Win, Other Memorable Finishes at Churchill Downs

From Secretariat to American Pharoah, check out some of Sports Illustrated’s most memorable photos from the Race for the Roses.

By Joy Russo
scott frost
Extra Mustard

Texas and Nebraska Football Comparison Goes Viral

They’ve essentially been identical programs since meeting in the 2009 Big 12 Championship.

By Mike McDaniel