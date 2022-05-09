While talking to reporters Monday, Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was asked what his reaction was to Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s claim that his flagrant-2 foul on Gary Payton II in Game 2 “broke the code.”

“No reaction,” he said, per NBA.com’s Mark Medina. “I don’t even know what that means in the playoffs. I did not even understand what he meant by that.”

During Game 2, Payton was going for a wide-open layup before he was hit from behind on the head by Brooks. He came crashing down onto the hardwood and braced himself with his left arm. It was later diagnosed as a fractured elbow but he still could return in the postseason.

After the game, Kerr called the play “dirty” and said Brooks “broke the code” for hitting Payton while in mid-air. Brooks was suspended for Game 3 of the series in which the Warriors won, 142–112.

Brooks stressed that he was trying to make a play on the ball and said if he could take it back, he would. Game 4 is scheduled to start Monday at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

