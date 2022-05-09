Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Mavericks Issue Statement on Incident Involving Chris Paul’s Family

The Mavericks released a statement acknowledging that an incident involving the family of Suns point guard Chris Paul took place during Game 4 at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday.

In the statement provided to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the team announced that there was an incident between a fan and Paul’s family. The fan was “swiftly” removed from the game, per the release.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

News of the incident first came from Paul himself, who sent out an impassioned tweet after Phoenix’s 111–101 loss. The Suns point guard, who fouled out of the game with 8:58 remaining in the fourth quarter, reportedly spoke with security personnel near the team’s bench about the treatment that his family was receiving in the stands

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

A postgame report from McMenamin indicated that Paul’s mother, who was in the crowd Sunday, had hands put on her by Dallas fans. Paul’s wife was also reportedly pushed and followed up the aisle when she left her seat from behind the Suns’ bench. 

Paul’s kids reportedly witnessed the entire incident and the entire group “felt very unsafe,” according to McMenamin.

The NBA has not released a statement regarding the incident as of Sunday night.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns

YOU MAY LIKE

Arizona State Sun Devils helmet
College Football

Report: ASU Player Arrested for DUI After Deadly Car Accident

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Stanley Lambert is facing DUI-related charges after allegedly striking and killing a woman with his car.

By Mike McDaniel
chris-paul-game-4
NBA

The Suns Need to Find Their Offense

Chris Paul is not Phoenix’s best scorer, but he is the maestro of its offense. And his struggles in Games 3 and 4 coincided with the Suns’ poor showings.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Gives Hilarious Comparison to Dillon Brooks Foul

He didn’t think the foul was dirty and had a great way to explain why.

By Joseph Salvador
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts to an official’s call.
NBA

Grizzlies List Ja Morant as ‘Doubtful’ for Game 4 vs. Warriors

The All-Star point guard is dealing with right knee soreness after Saturday’s loss.

By Zach Koons
Dec 14, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the second half against The Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
NBA

Chris Paul Tweet Indicates Incident Involving Family

The Suns point guard implied that his family was involved in an altercation with Mavericks fans on Sunday during Game 4.

By Mike McDaniel
Max Verstappen, Miami GP
Formula1

F1 Drivers Call For Changes to Track: Three Takeaways From Miami

Max Verstappen edged past Charles Leclerc, and Mercedes had a topsy turvy weekend. But was the track actually successful?

By Madeline Coleman
Mike Brown claps his hands from the sidelines.
NBA

Kings Hire Warriors’ Mike Brown as Head Coach, per Report

Sacramento has reportedly agreed to terms with Golden State’s associate head coach on a four-year deal.

By Zach Koons
Carlos Sainz after the 2022 Miami Grand Prix.
Extra Mustard

F1 Racers Take Miami Grand Prix Podium in Football Helmets

It looks like Formula One is trying its best to appeal to an American audience.

By Joseph Salvador