Chris Paul Implies Fan ‘Put Hands’ on His Family Members During Game 4 vs. Mavericks

It’s been a rough Sunday afternoon for Suns point guard Chris Paul.

His team dropped Game 4 against the Mavericks in Dallas 111–101, and he finished the contest with five points while fouling out with nearly nine minutes to go in the game.

Paul was clearly not happy in the postgame presser, and many thought his anger and frustration was due to the officiating against him in the game. But now, it seems there may have been other factors contributing to his anger, and it may have involved an incident with his family in the stands.

As far as what specifically happened between Mavs fans and Paul’s family, a report from ESPN’s Dave McMenamin indicates that Paul’s mother had hands put on her by Dallas fans and that Paul’s wife was also pushed. Paul’s kids also reportedly witnessed it and they all “felt very unsafe.”

The Mavericks released a statement Sunday night acknowledging that an incident took place with Paul’s family during Game 4 on Sunday.

“The Dallas Mavericks are aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul. It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated. The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today’s game.”

If the reports are true, there will certainly be an investigation into the incident and precautions put into place to ensure that something like this doesn’t happen again. The NBA has not released a statement regarding the incident at the time of this article’s publication.

