Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A formal announcement is expected later this week.

Jokic will become just the 13th player in the history of the NBA to win back-to-back MVP awards. Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks was the last player to go back-to-back, as he won the award in 2018-19 and in 2019-20.

In addition, Jokic is the 14th player in league history to win multiple league MVPs.

Jokic’s 2021-22 season was historic, as he averaged career highs in points (27.1) and rebounds (13.8) per game. His 7.9 assists per game were also good for eighth in the NBA.

In addition to posting some of the best numbers of his career this season, Jokic now also stands alone with his counting stats in three major categories. He is the first player in the history of the NBA to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season.

Jokic edged out 76ers star center Joel Embiid, who had a phenomenal season in his own right. Embiid finished his regular season averaging 30.6 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per contest.

The final MVP vote totals have yet to be released as of Monday morning.