Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss ‘Growing Impatient’ With Team’s Struggles

The Lakers are coming off what could very well be the most disappointing season in team history, and the franchise’s management isn’t happy. During an interview with Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke, Lakers owner Jeannie Buss expressed her candid opinion on where the team stands. 

“I’m growing impatient just because we had the fourth-highest payroll in the league. … When you spend that kind of money on the luxury tax, you expect to go deep into the playoffs,” Buss told The Los Angeles Times. “So, yeah, it was gut-wrenching for me to go out on a limb like that and not get the results that we were looking for. … I’m not happy, I’m not satisfied.”

Buss and the Lakers appeared to have one of the best 2021 offseasons in the NBA after they acquired future Hall of Famers Dwight Howard, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook. The only problem was Howard and Anthony were far past their prime, and Westbrook didn’t play like the nine-time All Star that he is. 

The team ended up being a massive failure. Los Angeles was considered to be a favorite to win the NBA title before the season started, but instead finished 33–49 en route to missing the postseason. The Lakers struggled with injuries and were especially vulnerable defensively. It got so bad that Buss said she even left her seat at games more than once out of frustration. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Yeah, it was heartbreaking to see us lose games,” she said.

The Lakers are currently looking for a new coach after Frank Vogel was fired, but Buss is on a mission to get the team back into the postseason with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the franchise’s cornerstones. 

“This last year was extremely disappointing. … It was hugely disappointing,” she said. “I feel like we let down Laker fans, and don’t want to do that again, and we’ve got to get it right.”

More NBA Coverage:

• Joel Embiid’s MVP Loss Doesn’t Diminish His Legacy
• Mavericks Ban Fans Involved in Incident With CP3’s Family
• Dillon Brooks Responds to Steve Kerr Saying He ‘Broke the Code’
• All Lakers: Lakers News: LA Announces Invitees For First Pre-Draft Workout

For more Los Angeles Lakers coverage, go to All Lakers

Breaking
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

YOU MAY LIKE

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

'Dirty' Accusations Taint These Playoffs

By Chris Herring
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after a game.
Extra Mustard

Brady to Reportedly Land Record-Breaking Deal With Fox

Once the legendary quarterback transitions into the booth, he’ll earn a hefty payday.

By Zach Koons
nestor-cortes-opener
Play
MLB

Nasty Nestor Cortes Jr. Is Not Your Typical Soft-Tossing Journeyman

The mustachioed lefthander has developed into a frontline starter for a loaded Yankees pitching staff.

By Nick Selbe
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans watches from the crowd during an NBA game.
Extra Mustard

Mike Evans Says He’s Interested in Owning WNBA Team

Tampa’s receiver sounds eager to get involved with the W.

By Zach Koons
Philadelphia 76ers’ James Harden, right, goes up for a shot against Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro (14) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

76ers-Heat, Mavericks-Suns Game 5 Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 5s featuring the Suns hosting the Mavericks and the Heat welcoming the 76ers.

By Kyle Wood
Erling Haaland after a goal for Dortmund
Play
Soccer

Man City Announces Deal to Sign Haaland From Dortmund

Manchester City’s search for a leading striker is over, and it has landed on the most prolific option in the transfer market.

By Avi Creditor
Colorado Avalanche players celebrate after a goal
Play
NHL

SI:AM | The Avs Are Making It Look Easy

It’s their Stanley Cup to lose.

By Dan Gartland
Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) dribbles against Georgia State Panthers guard Collin Moore.
Play
NBA

NBA Draft Lottery Simulation: Five Scenarios to Watch

Thinking through possible outcomes for the 2022 NBA draft lottery.

By Jeremy Woo