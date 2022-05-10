Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Bucks, Hawks to Play Preseason Games in Abu Dhabi

The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will have two preseason matchups at Abu Dhabi in October, marking the NBA’s first games in the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf.

The two exhibitions will take place Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The NBA announced the games Tuesday in conjunction with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

They’re the third and fourth international preseason games known to be on next season’s schedule.

The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards are heading to Saitama, Japan, for games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. Those will be the first games for the NBA outside of North America since Jan. 24, 2020, when Milwaukee and Charlotte met in Paris for a regular-season game about six weeks before the global pandemic started.

The last time the NBA traveled overseas for preseason contests was October 2019, when Sacramento and Indiana played twice in Mumbai, Houston and Toronto played twice in Saitama and the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn played a pair of games in China.

The teams going overseas for preseason games typically are allowed to open training camps a few days before the rest of the league. Most teams are expecting camps to begin Sept. 26, which – assuming the schedule stays as per usual – would put the league on target to hold opening night next season on Oct. 18.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Bucks-Hawks exhibitions, billed as The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022, are part of a multi-year partnership between the NBA and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum went to Abu Dhabi in November to sign a multiyear deal between the league and tourism officials there.

The partnership includes the launching earlier this year of the first Jr. NBA Abu Dhabi League, a youth basketball league for 450 boys and girls 11-14 years old from schools across Abu Dhabi.

The partnership also includes a variety of interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA players, a series of NBA FIT clinics promoting health and wellness plus an NBA 2K League exhibition event at Middle East Film & Comic Con.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks out of the tunnel before a game.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady Agrees to Broadcasting Role With Fox After NFL Career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion already has a job lined up after retirement.

By Zach Koons
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates after a win against the Dolphins.
Play
NFL

Business of Football: A.J. Brown Trade Symbolizes the Story of the Offseason

The Eagles’ trade for Brown shows how much front offices have changed their valuation of wide receivers. Plus, business of European soccer vs. the NFL.

By Andrew Brandt
George_kirby
Play
Fantasy

George Kirby, Alek Thomas Among Young Players Worth Adding

Here are six recent call-ups that have become fantasy relevant right away.

By Jennifer Piacenti
A closeup of the NFL logo on the field.
Play
NFL

NFL Announces Participants for Christmas Day Matchup

Deck the halls with NFL football.

By Zach Koons
LSU football’s Zach Von Rosenberg
College Football

It’s Never Too Late to Live Out Your College Football Dreams

Just ask these athletes, who took winding roads to accomplish the feat in their 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s.

By Lia Assimakopoulos
Gabby Thomas
Olympics

Gabby Thomas Is Conditioned for a Never-Ending Push to the Finish Line

The record-setting Olympic track star is on a speedy quest to break down barriers and make up for lost time.

By Andrew Lawrence
dCOVbriganti_H
Sports Illustrated

A Rugby Club Vs. the Mafia

In a struggling Sicilian neighborhood racked by crime and poverty, one team is offering hope. And learning the cost of crossing the mob.

By Sean Williams
Warriors guard Stephen Curry smiles as he warms up before a game.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Steph Curry Trolls Kings in Interview After Game 4 Win

Golden State’s star point guard compared his team to its California neighbors.

By Zach Koons