Steve Kerr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Miss Game 4 vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors will be without head coach Steve Kerr for Monday’s pivotal Game 4 against the Grizzlies.
Golden State announced Kerr will miss the matchup after testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant coach Mike Brown will serve as acting coach in his place.
Coming off a huge Game 3 win at Chase Center Saturday night, the Warriors enter Monday looking to take a commanding 3–1 lead over the young Grizzlies.
Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
